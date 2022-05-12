MARGARET Marks is unique among her family - and not for the reason you might imagine.
The 103-year-old was surrounded by her sisters and daughters for her birthday party at the Mercy Health Bethlehem Home for the Aged, Golden Square on Thursday, and was the only person candid enough to reveal her age.
A chorus of "not telling" greeted representatives of local media who enquired as to the family's remarkable vitality and respective ages.
Rheita Moloney, who would reveal only that she was Margaret's "younger sister", said none of the family had ever been especially diet-conscious, nor avoided alcohol.
"Our parents had nine children and three of us are here," she said. The family put their longevity down to good luck and genes.
Mrs Marks said she felt well, although one of her legs was feeling weaker than it had been in the past.
"It's been a happy life health-wise and if you have your health you have everything," she said. She celebrated with a tiramisu ice cream cake decorated with chocolate curls and Tim Tams. On the front of the cake was a small photo frame bearing a picture of her as a smiling toddler.
Mrs Marks (formerly James, nee Moloney) was the fourth child born to a farming family. She went to school at Terrapee.
The family moved to Epsom when she was about eight. At 14 she left school to work as a nanny for the Bischer family for several years.
She lived in Epsom until age 23 when she married Gordon James. The couple had three children.
