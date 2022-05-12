A 30-year-old Eaglehawk man has been arrested and charged with numerous thefts and drugs charges following a co-ordinated operation involving the police air-wing and uniformed members.
The man was arrested on the Northern Highway in the Toolleen area about 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 4.
Leading Senior Constable Shane Bourke of Elmore Police said the man was arrested on the side of the road while picking up a motor vehicle which had collided with a tree.
Uniform police members from Rushworth, Raywood, Heathcote, Kyabram and Elmore teamed up and with the assistance of police air-wing arrested the man.
Ldg Snr Const Bourke said the man had been a person of interest in relation to multiple offences.
"It had been an ongoing operation and we even had assistance from NSW police in Albury," Ldg Snr Const Bourke said.
The man has since been served with 59 charges including handling stolen goods, thefts, drugs and multiple dangerous driving related offences, some dating back to mid 2021.
He has been bailed and will appear before the Bendigo Magistrates Court on August 29.
As part of the investigation, police members recovered stolen number plates from Wodonga along with a stolen car trailer dating back to 2018.
The investigation remains on going and if you have any information or observed any of the pictured vehicles in the Toolleen area please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
