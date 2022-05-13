Support that's invaluable Advertising Feature

WE SEE YOU: A particularly enjoyable aspect of National Volunteer Week for Vision Australia is recognising those who have supported the organisation for extended periods. Photo: Supplied

They provide invaluable support to the region's blind and low vision community and Vision Australia is again using National Volunteer Week to celebrate the effort of all its volunteers.



The leading blindness and low vision service provider supports people who are blind or have low vision at home, work and in the community, with volunteers playing a huge role in making that possible.



Adam English, Vision Australia regional client services manager, said the organisation always looks forward to celebrating the impact its volunteers make.



"We often say to our volunteers, 'you make it possible' and we really mean that. We wouldn't be able to provide the support our clients deserve without their work," Adam said. "We're grateful everyday for the work they do, but it's important we take the time during National Volunteer Week to properly celebrate and recognise that."



Adam said Vision Australia celebrates all of its volunteers, however a particularly enjoyable aspect of the celebration is recognising those who have supported the organisation for extended periods.



"We're extremely fortunate that we've got people who have been volunteering with us for years. It seems like every year we're recognising people for 10, 15, 25 years' service or even more.



"It's truly amazing that we've got so many people who support us week in and week out for that many years and the difference they make to the live of our clients can't be overstated."



Along with celebrating its current volunteers, Adam said Vision Australia is also on the lookout for new ones. "We've got a huge range of different areas people can volunteer in. Whether it's supporting our team in Bendigo with administration roles or more hands on support of clients through our group programs and other activities, we can find something for everyone.



"I think that's one of the main reasons that many of our volunteers stay around for so long. We make sure to match our volunteers with roles that suit their skills and make sure they really feel part of the team."

