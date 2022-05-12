SEVENTY years after moving to Australia, Edwina Miles was one of 50 new Australian celebrating their new citizenship in Bendigo this week.
When he name was read out, the England-born woman raised her hands in celebration while going up to shake City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf's hand.
She joined people from Tibet, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, India, Fiji, Italy, South Sudan, Philippines, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Vietnam and South Africa at the Bendigo Town Hall ceremony on Wednesday.
Ms MIles, who moved from England to Australia in 1952, said it was never too late to become an Aussie.
She had tried before to officially become an Australian but was delayed each time.
"I first wanted to become a citizen when we were living in Melbourne in 1990," she said. "I was married and my husband organised it but then I got cancer. That kind of stopped all of that and then he decided we were going to move to Bendigo for cleaner air.
"I applied up here, but then COVID happened and the papers got lost. I said about two months ago 'I want to try again'.
"It's never too late. I that's what I say. You know, I feel really good tonight."
Ms Miles was six when she came from Staffordshire in England to Australia.
Since then she has never looked back.
"My father had a job out here. He was offered a job because his brother came here first and he got a job offer through him," Ms Miles said.
"We had about six weeks I reckon to pack up home. Half the furniture we left around the neighborhood.
"I've never been back to England and I don't really want to. I'm an Aussie."
Ms Miles said she love the beauty of Australia as well as the people.
"I love everything, the picturesque beaches, the way you can go anywhere. I've been to Queensland, I've been to Darwin. It's just beautiful," she said.
Ms Miles was planning to celebrate her new nationality with her daughter and grandchildren.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
