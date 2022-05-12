From trainee to employee Advertising Feature

IN WORK: Lilly progressed from trainee to full-time employee at Bendigo Day Surgery. She was supported through her traineeship by CVGT Australia apprentice and trainee consultant Natalia. Photos:Supplied

Once a trainee through CVGT Australia's Group Training program, Lilly is going from strength to strength in her new full-time role as an employee at Bendigo Day Surgery.

As a trainee, Lilly completed her Certificate IV in Sterilisation.



Through her strong work ethic and dedication to the traineeship, she was offered a full-time position in October as an instrument technician in the sterilising department.

Lilly still recalls the phone call from CVGT Australia that changed her life.

"CVGT called me and offered me the position - I cried that time, tears of joy," Lilly says.

"I feel really proud of myself.

"When I went to training, it was really interesting. I got to know different types of surgical instruments, what the instrument's for, and how to get them ready for the doctors to use."

Manola, manager of the sterilising department at Bendigo Day Surgery, is happy to have Lilly on board full-time and believes Lilly's willingness to learn is her biggest strength.

"Lilly is always eager to learn and that's one of the things in here that you need to have - always eager to learn, even me who's been here for 30 years," Manola says.

"She's done really well with doing that and brings a nice calming, relaxed atmosphere to the place too."

For Lilly, this is just the start of a successful and rewarding career with Bendigo Day Surgery.



She is thankful for the traineeship opportunity.

If you've just finished school, are looking at changing careers or re-entering the workforce, an apprenticeship or traineeship might be the solution you've been looking for.

Apprenticeships and traineeships combine work and training to achieve a nationally recognised qualification.



They can be completed full-time, part-time or school-based.

From trainee to employee

Group Training manager Allison Gook says apprenticeships allow you to learn while you earn.



"You train on the job, study and earn an income all while working towards becoming a qualified tradesperson," says Allison.

"Traineeships are similar to apprenticeships, but they concentrate on vocational or job areas such as office administration, information technology or hospitality. There are plenty of career options."

Discover a career you wouldn't trade with CVGT Australia's Group Training, who provide one-on-one support for job seekers.

