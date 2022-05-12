From trainee to employee

Once a trainee through CVGT Australia's Group Training program, Lilly is going from strength to strength in her new full-time role as an employee at Bendigo Day Surgery.
As a trainee, Lilly completed her Certificate IV in Sterilisation.
Through her strong work ethic and dedication to the traineeship, she was offered a full-time position in October as an instrument technician in the sterilising department.
Lilly still recalls the phone call from CVGT Australia that changed her life.
"CVGT called me and offered me the position - I cried that time, tears of joy," Lilly says.
"I feel really proud of myself.
"When I went to training, it was really interesting. I got to know different types of surgical instruments, what the instrument's for, and how to get them ready for the doctors to use."
Manola, manager of the sterilising department at Bendigo Day Surgery, is happy to have Lilly on board full-time and believes Lilly's willingness to learn is her biggest strength.
"Lilly is always eager to learn and that's one of the things in here that you need to have - always eager to learn, even me who's been here for 30 years," Manola says.
"She's done really well with doing that and brings a nice calming, relaxed atmosphere to the place too."
For Lilly, this is just the start of a successful and rewarding career with Bendigo Day Surgery.
She is thankful for the traineeship opportunity.
If you've just finished school, are looking at changing careers or re-entering the workforce, an apprenticeship or traineeship might be the solution you've been looking for.
Apprenticeships and traineeships combine work and training to achieve a nationally recognised qualification.
They can be completed full-time, part-time or school-based.
Group Training manager Allison Gook says apprenticeships allow you to learn while you earn.
"You train on the job, study and earn an income all while working towards becoming a qualified tradesperson," says Allison.
Discover a career you wouldn't trade with CVGT Australia's Group Training, who provide one-on-one support for job seekers.
Contact 132 848 or visit cvgt.com.au.
Supporting students academically and socially throughout their schooling is vital to ensuring that all children receive the highest quality education to set them up for their future.
Students at Crusoe College are particularly fortunate to be able to access a range of different programs, each with a specific purpose.
Our Learning Excellence (LEX) program is offered to students who are working above the expected level academically and who are seeking academic extension and enrichment from Years 7 - 10.
This program challenges students with higher level learning opportunities, as well as connecting students with future education providers and local businesses.
They work intensively with trained literacy specialist teachers in order to learn the necessary skills they require to achieve success in their other classes and also beyond their
Crusoe College has developed a strong partnership with the new Bendigo Technical School.
This exciting initiative allows students to spend three days working in a highly innovative and technical environment where they learn how to apply the "Design Thinking Process" and use it to solve problems facing our society
Crusoe College's SWITCh Space offers an alternative and flexible learning space which has been designed to engage students who would otherwise be at risk of leaving school early.
It provides a program that supports and engages students who have issues with attendance, as well as other reasons to have become disengaged within the regular school setting.
All students are strongly encouraged to take on leadership roles at the college.
These include:
Our school captains proudly represent the college at community events, as well as hosting formal school events such as Year 7 Information Evening; and the ANZAC Ceremony and Awards Night.
At Crusoe College, we create REAL opportunities for our students.
Student leader and College Captain Mackenna Veldstra
Creek Street Christian College provides education for students from ELC to Year 12.
It is a place to learn, imagine and grow.
It is a place to discover community, creativity, and potential; granting students the opportunity to explore new possibilities, challenges, and experiences.
Celebrating the College's 40th Anniversary last year gave Creek Street Christian College the chance to reflect on the past and its many successes.
Moving forward into 2022 with refreshed enthusiasm, the College has several new initiatives in the works.
In recent months, the College has been updating the College uniform to accommodate for individual needs and preferences.
The new uniform will provide students with a wider range of choice. All Year 7 students enrolling for 2023 will receive a voucher from Noone, the uniform supplier, helping families to set students up for success.
Over the course of the last few years, enrolments have been expanding, and currently there are double-streamed classes in Years 7-9, which will expand to Year 10 and beyond in the coming years.
In the words of one of the student leaders: "I am beyond excited to see our College and its community grow," College Captain Mackenna Veldstra.
The College's purpose-built International Baccalaureate (IB) Centre, opening later this year, will cater for Year 11 and 12 IB students.
This year will be the first Year 12 graduating class, and students are enjoying subjects and opportunities offered within the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme - an alternative to VCE.
All Year 11 enrolments are eligible to receive a scholarship for 2023. More information about the IB is available through the College.
Tours of the College and the IB Centre will be available, and new uniform samples will be on display during the Open House.
Creek Street Christian College - helping students discover all God made them to be.
This year Victoria celebrates 150 years of state education, and Camp Hill Primary School has been a community-based school for 145 of those years.
Today Camp Hill provides students with the opportunity to thrive through immersion in inquiry-based learning and a multitude of co-curricular activities.
There is a focus on building strong, positive relationships based on the school's five values: caring, confidence, trust, honesty and respect. Students are provided the opportunity to learn and understand these values through the school's social competency program, Grow.
There is a strong focus on wellbeing, a feature of which is the Dogs Connect program. Polly is the school's wellbeing dog and she provides emotional and wellbeing support to student needs through her presence in the classroom and playground. Students have the opportunity to provide care for Polly who is viewed as an important member of the school community.
In the performing arts program, students have a unique opportunity to participate in a short circus. A part of the school culture for more than 20 years, it enables students to develop circus skills, and build on their resilience, confidence, co-operation and organisational skills.
The school's sustainable garden is the cornerstone of the sustainability program. Students at every level are involved in the garden, either through design, development, maintenance or propagation.
As a school the philosophy has always been one of caring and kindness, welcoming visitors and friends.
As the first semester examinations for Girton students draw near, the explicit teaching of study skills, especially for Year 7 students about to do their first examinations, will be taught to help students study effectively.
Acting Head of Girton Grammar School, Dr Emma O'Rielly, said that a vague goal of general study was ineffective and students need to 'learn how to learn'.
"Examination time can be stressful for students, so if we teach them study skills, they tend to feel less overwhelmed by the task ahead of them.
"Our Year 7 students this week will be taught how to develop a weekly study plan. Just like their school timetable, the study plan will include planned breaks.
"Students will learn about the different learning styles so that they better understand what works for them. "They will understand that one day after a lesson, if they do not consolidate their learning, they will have lost between 50% and 80% of what they learned in class," Dr O'Rielly explained.
First semester and end of year examinations are conducted at Girton for all students from Year 7 to Year 11. Examination data is used to track student progress between the semesters and year on year. Coupled with annual general ability testing, student data can accurately measure each student's learning potential.
"When teaching study skills, students come to understand that feeling anxious about examinations is natural. They know research confirms that a moderate level of stress helps to energise, motivate, and keep us focused and alert.
"Ultimately, doing the work is the best step students can take to manage feelings of worry about assessments. This means being organised and asking for help well in advance of examination day.
"When our current Year 7 students enter Year 12, they will enjoy the benefit of many years of experience preparing for and sitting examinations, which is a skill set that they will carry through life in many different contexts," Dr O'Rielly said.
As proud providers of Catholic Education in the Bendigo region, choosing a school for your child is one of the most important decisions you will make as a parent or guardian. By choosing a Catholic school, your child will be nurtured in an environment inspired by the Gospel teachings.
A distinctive mark of Catholic schools is the emphasis on community - principals, teachers, staff and parents working together and with the wider community to educate and develop the whole child: emotionally, academically, physically, socially, and spiritually.
Our eight Catholic Primary Schools, Secondary College and a Prep to Year 12 setting prepare students for the future, offering a full range of subjects aimed at engaging, challenging and igniting students with a passion for learning.
Catholic schools in the Sandhurst Diocese encourage families to experience the 13-year journey where you are welcomed into the community from day one. Catholic schools encourage parents and caregivers to become involved in their child's learning and engaged in school life. Working together, schools and families create an effective learning environment and a climate of mutual respect.
As students' approach the end of their education, they will graduate with awareness of their gifts and talents, value themselves as individuals and able to nurture positive relationships and build community, and always strive to reach their potential. Above all we want our students to be happy, with the confidence to make decisions that will give them fulfilling lives and to have a positive impact on those around them.
Castlemaine Steiner School and Kindergarten (CSSK) offers a dynamic education, from three-year-old Kinder to Year 8.
Through the nationally accredited Steiner Curriculum the developmental needs of the students are met by providing a balance of academic, artistic and practical learning experiences - everything a child needs to lead a meaningful life in the 21st Century.
This year there are some exciting changes happening at CSSK, including the commencement of the three-year-old kinder program and a new Science and Technology Resource Centre, which will include laboratory and technology facilities to support the rich and diverse curriculum of the Senior Years Program at Years 7 and 8.
The Senior Years at CSSK is a great option for students to springboard into their secondary education within a small and welcoming learning environment.
In addition to working with their class teacher, the students engage with specialist teachers for Maths, Science, French, Art, Drama, Music and Outdoor Education. On graduating from Class 8 at CSSK students can continue their Steiner education via the Steiner stream at Castlemaine Secondary College (CSC) or move into Year 9 at one of the many high schools in Central Victoria.
At the other end of the learning journey, CSSK now offers three-year-old kinder as an additional year to the already well-established, nurturing and popular Early Childhood program.
There is a big welcome for 3- to 6-year-olds into a play-based learning environment, which develops essential school readiness skills before the children embark on their more formal primary school learning journey, commencing in Class 1.
For families interested in learning more about Steiner education the next school tour will be Friday May 19, at 1.45pm, by appointment.
The School hosts both onsite tours and virtual information evenings that provide insight into the programs, rhythm and curriculum as well as an opportunity to meet some of the staff.
Enrolments Officer Tracey Robertson can provide all relevant details on the enrolment process and book tour appointments.
Please contact her on 5479 2000 or Traceyr@cssk.vic.edu.au or visit the website at www.cssk.vic.edu.au
Wellbeing underpins everything they do at Kangaroo Flat Primary School, the positive relationships with all members of the school community are the heartbeat of the school.
Their mantra 'every face has a place' is evident from the time students are welcomed into school. In Foundation, the school has its Synthetic Phonics literacy program called Little Learners Love Literacy. This program is taught sequentially and explicitly and as a result there are exciting and positive results in both reading and writing.
The school has a differentiated approach to the teaching and learning of the skills your child requires to read and write successfully. With the dedicated speech therapist, speech aides and classroom educational support staff there are small group sessions throughout the week targeted to your child's specific needs.
Teachers explicitly teach social and emotional learning and respectful relationships using the Rights, Resilience and Respectful Relationships curriculum by utilising a range of other strategies and resources.
The Wellbeing Officer, Chaplain, Mental Health Coordinator, Art Therapist and access to the School Support Officers, provide individual and group support for students and their families.
The beautiful dog Bonnie brightens up the day through the Dog's Connect Program and supports student learning in a calm environment.
To find out more visit Kangaroo Flat Primary School website where links to videos and messages help you gain a better understanding of what the school offers.
Catherine McAuley College (CMC) is dedicated to developing students who are independent, critical and creative thinkers, with a passion for learning and striving for excellence. Students are empowered to see themselves as positive agents of change, called to participate actively and ethically in society as young people of Mercy.
Innovative programs and building developments at CMC create learning opportunities designed to support the many different educational pathways for students. At the Coolock Campus in Junortoun, works are in progress on the Mercy Junortoun Sporting Precinct, an expansive new joint-use community facility.
The College is committed to supporting a positive transition for all students. Staff collaborate with parents and carers, as well as current schools, to support students in their exciting move to CMC.
To discover more about the College, open events offered this year include both on-campus tours and interactive online experiences. During the experiences of 2020 - 2021, CMC invested in online platforms to support transition, learning, wellbeing and staying connected as a community.
'Virtual Open House' is one of these innovative new resources. Head to Open House online (openhouse.cmc.vic.edu.au) for engaging videos, handy tips, interactive virtual tours and FAQs.
Enrolment enquiries are welcome from all families in the region for Years 7 - 12 in 2023. Visit www.cmc.vic.edu.au, or contact Mrs Audra Petri, College Registrar on 5445 9100; enrolment@cmc.vic.edu.au
Victory Christian College offers its students a unique learning environment, allowing them to develop their passions, strengths and skills through innovative curriculum and authentic learning opportunities.
Victory's highly skilled and dedicated staff deliver a strong academic program from Prep to Year 12, thoroughly preparing each child for the next phase of their educational journey.
"We offer a values based education which fosters respect, leadership and hope for the future," principal Anne Marie Rodgers said.
Pathway Subjects commence in Year 5 with a STEAM Electives Program and increase in diversity as students progress through to Senior School. Broad subject selections and pathway options provide students with genuine choice, to develop skills in the area best suited to their individual aspirations and talents.
"Victory Christian College is a safe and nurturing environment where every child is valued and encouraged to excel and enjoy their education," Ms Rodgers said.
The College values the unique qualities of everyone in the school community and is known for its caring and nurturing environment. Students are supported to take positive risks, become involved in all aspects of College life, and to seek a life of faith and service to others. Both staff and students are encouraged to live and act in a manner that reflects Christian values and expresses Christ's love to others.
A single campus, set amongst natural bushland in Strathdale, Victory Christian College is continuously looking toward the future, with a multi-stage expansion program under way. Construction has commenced on Stage Four - The Living Centre and will include beautiful learning spaces, new state-of-the-art Science Labs and Food Technology Area. This is expected to be completed in readiness for Term Two 2023.
Families interested in finding out more about what the College can offer their children, are invited to join with the school community on Open Day, May 24, between 9am and 2pm. To register your interest please visit the website or contact the College on 5445 2600.
