Bendigo Advertiser

Greater Bendigo has reported 328 new cases of COVID-19

Updated May 12 2022 - 6:02am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb

Today, there are 70,448 active cases across the state, with 1641 of them in Greater Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.