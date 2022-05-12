COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb

Today, there are 70,448 active cases across the state, with 1641 of them in Greater Bendigo.
Greater Bendigo has 328 new cases. Central Goldfields has 33 new cases which is down on yesterday's reported 68 cases.
Advertisement
There were 24 new cases in Loddon, Campaspe had 57, Buloke had 28, Gannawarra had 20, Macedon Ranges had 131 and Mt Alexander Shire had 78.
It has been another tough 24 hours for the state, with 15 deaths reported.
There were 14,333 cases of COVID-19 overnight, up from 13,973 on Wednesday.
There are now 70,448 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.
545 Victorians are in hospital, 29 of them in ICU, and eight are on ventilators.
The latest state government data shows 96 per cent of eligible Victorians aged 12 and over have received their first dose of a vaccine, 94.6 per cent have received two does, and 67.5 per cent have received three doses of vaccine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.