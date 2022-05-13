Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events.
COVID-19 note: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by:
Advertisement
We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating.
Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required.
The Bendigo Community Farmers Market celebrates regional produce and producers and is accredited with the Victorian Farmers Market Association (VFMA).
This large market will showcase regional foods, drinks, fresh fruit, vegetables, preserves, treats and much more.
This monthly event features a great community spirit and is one not to be missed.
Any queries to manager@bcfm.org.au or click here.
Where: Bendigo Pony Club, corner Breen Street and Belle Vue Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 14, 9am to 1pm.
The Inglewood Lions Country Market is a friendly, community-focused market held on the second Saturday of each month.
Stall prices start at $15 per site or $10 per site if you have public liability insurance.
If you would like further information, phone Eddie on 0472 539 874 or email: lionsclubinglewood3517@gmail.com
Where: Brooke Street, Inglewood.
When: Second Saturday of every month, Saturday, May 14, 9am to 2pm.
The much loved Trove Market will be hosting another great event this weekend.
Advertisement
This is the last market for Trove for its winter break.
There will be about 40 stalls featuring a variety of handmade items and goods, including paintings, gin, macarons, honey, crystals and pottery.
Where: The Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, May 15, 10am to 2pm.
One of central Victoria's favourite handmade and home grown markets, the Maldon Market, has everything lined up for another great event.
Advertisement
The monthly market brings together farmers and makers, showcasing their best products.
All the usual producers and creators will be back at the village green.
Where: Bill Woodfull Recreation Reserve, Maldon.
When: Sunday, March 15, 9am to 1.30pm.
Celebrate Malmsbury's Famers and Artists market this month with a pumpkin competition.
Advertisement
This event will feature great prizes to be won and lot of fun.
The market will feature something for everyone, fresh produce and lots of art.
Where: Malmsbury Village Green, Mollison Street, Malmsbury.
When: Sunday, May 15, 9am to 1pm.
Advertisement
If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our Market What's On, please contact us on one of the below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.