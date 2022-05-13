Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
CANOE CLUB RELAY
A group of kayaking enthusiasts have decided to inject some fun into the weekly Bendigo Canoe Club event.
Every Saturday, paddlers can be seen on Lake Weeroona paddling their streamline racing kayaks.
The Bendigo Canoe Club prides itself on supporting all paddlers, whether they are beginners or those who race at a state and national level.
In keeping with this inclusive spirit, the club is holding a two-hour relay this weekend.
Entrants can complete the relay in teams of two, three or four paddlers and will be challenged to complete as many laps of the lake in the two-hour time frame as possible.
Teams are also encouraged to employ an element of fun into their entry by dressing in team colours or any other creative idea.
All those who have a seaworthy kayak and a lifejacket that is compliant with Australian Safety Standards are encouraged to enter the relay.
At the end of the event the club will run a gold coin donation barbeque so that paddlers can socialise.
Every paddler has a chance of winning a spot prize by participating in the event.
Entries cost $5 per paddler and can be emailed to: jacimarble@gmail.com
Further details about the event can be found here.
Proceeds from this event will go towards building of a specialised kayak trailer which will allow the club to continue its wide range of programs.
Tax deductible donations can be made here.
Where: Bendigo Canoe Club, Lake Weeroona, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 14 from 9.30am.
LATIN FESTIVAL
Celebrate all things Latin with Bendigo's first Latin Festival.
This event, hosted by The Hispanos Unidos de Victoria (United Hispanics of Victoria), hopes to offer the community a better understanding of the Spanish-speaking cultures.
This event will feature Latin food trucks; music from DJ Juan Opalo, Latin Band Calle Luna; Latin dancing workshops; storytime with Liliana; and much more.
Please bring a chair or picnic blankets.
For further information, click here or email: hispanosunidosvic@gmail.com
Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills.
When: Saturday, May 14, 10am to 5pm.
EVENING DANCE
Enjoy a lively dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will feature excellent CD music, a supper biscuits, tea and coffee.
There will also be a raffle, prizes and lucky door.
All welcome.
For further information, phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, May 14, 7.30pm to 11pm.
WEDDERBURN SWAP MEET
Plan your trip to Wedderburn for their swap meet.
This event, hosted by Wedderburn Historical Engine & Machinery Society Inc., will feature many vintage vehicles and parts.
This will be a great opportunity to turn your unwanted goods into cash.
Sites are $10.
$2 entry, children free.
Food will be available.
Phone 0427 583 341 or 0438 915 278 for more information.
Where: Engine Park, Racecourse Road, Wedderburn.
When: Saturday, May 14, gates open at 7am.
150th CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
The 150th anniversary of two local church buildings is being celebrated.
All are welcome to this event which will include history displays, a book launch, a celebration service, cake cutting, and Devonshire tea and scones.
The two brick church buildings in Lockwood were both completed in 1872.
Celebrations will honour the contribution made to the community by these places of worship and explore stories surrounding lives of those who were connected to the churches.
The two buildings are St Stephen's Anglican Church in Lockwood (now closed) and the Lockwood Uniting Church (still open). The Lockwood Uniting Church was originally a Wesleyan church, and after two mergers it was subsequently both a Methodist Church and now Uniting Church.
Sue Bewsell has also written a book to be launched, full of fabulous insights into these past times titled "Lockwood Uniting Church and St Stephen's Anglican Church; A Living History - Celebrating 150 Years"
Where: Lockwood Uniting Church, 813 Calder Alternative Highway, Lockwood South.
When: Sunday, May 15, from 1.30pm.
KANGAROO FLAT FAMILY FUN DAY
This Kangaroo Flat Family Fun Day is a free community event for children and families.
There will be an animal farm, The Zone rock climbing wall, library activities, activities with local sporting clubs, Breakout Bendigo escape games, Connected Circus, and art and craft.
There will also be various entertainment, lucky door prizes and much more.
A barbeque of sausages, soup, bread rolls and chicken sticks will also be available at $1 each.
Where: Kangaroo Flat Primary School, Olympic Parade, Kangaroo Flat.
When: Sunday, May 15, noon to 3pm.
BENDIGO WRITERS FESTIVAL
Celebrate writing and authors with three days of conversations and more for the Bendigo Writers Festival.
The event will feature more than 100 writers and more than 1800 school students taking part.
The event will feature writers such as Lisa Wilkinson, Elizabeth Gilbert, Michael Holding and many more.
For more information and tickets, click here.
Where: Various venues in the Bendigo region.
When: From Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15.
IDAHOBIT
A number of events are being held across the Macedon Ranges to mark IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia).
The events will include a flag-raising ceremony with special guest speakers, a community lunch and various activities, a storytime for pre-school aged children, and a series of movies.
For further information about any of the events, please click here or phone 5421 1666.
Where: Various locations in the Macedon Ranges.
When: From Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20.
EXHIBITIONS
LAND AND SKY
Ceramic artist Ri Van Veen will be featuring Raku Artworks in an exhibition at the CLAD gallery.
The exhibition, Land and Sky, will be opened today by Cr Rod Fyffe OAM, and will run until June 26.
Ri Van Veen was the inaugural recipient of the Bendigo Art Gallery - James and Greta Smyth Travel Grant in 2016/17 and is looking forward to exhibiting in Bendigo.
For further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Pottery - CLAD Gallery, Midland Highway, Epsom.
When: Opens Saturday, May 14, 2pm
THREADS OF COLOUR
Explore colour and patterns through this exhibition of embroidery, felting, weaving and more.
Artists features are Jenny Bowling, Leone Wallace and Cathy Tobin.
Jenny Bowling creates contemporary embroidery.
These pieces use varying colour palettes which are inspired by landscape and places.
Leone Wallace focuses on the ideas through felted, embroidered and beaded art panels.
Cathy Tobin's work shows samples of clothing woven from the fibres of recycled yarns and fabrics.
Cathy Tobin's work theme is 'Recycle Weave Design Create'.
For more information, email info@newsteadartshub.org.
Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
When: Until Sunday, May 29, weekends only.
ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND
Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley.
One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound.
This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star.
This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more.
Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets available at $75.
For further information and to book, click here.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
ILLUMIN8 FESTIVAL
Celebrate peace and harmony with the ILLUMIN8 Festival of Light and Peace.
This festival is inspired by Buddha's life and commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
There will be light installations, performances, foods and much more.
Book here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, 25 Sandhurst Town Road, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, June 4, 6pm to 8pm.
BENDIGO ROWING CLUB ANNIVERSARY
The Bendigo Rowing Club welcome past and present rowers, supporters and friends to a gala dinner to honour the club for its 150 year anniversary.
Cost: $60. Tables of 8 or 10 available.
For further information and tickets, click here. RSVP's by May 27, 2022.
Where: Conservatory, All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, June 4, from 6.30pm.
