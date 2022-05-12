Jim Read Racing heads to Heathcote after Sydney Dragway backfire incident

Jim Read Racing team has announced that it will return to the race track next weekend at Heathcote after a recent incident which saw several team members sent to hospital.
Last Saturday at an event in Sydney, while on the start line the team's car backfired causing harm to team members who had been working on the car.
The team chief Bruce Read said all of the team members had safely been discharged from hospital.
"Obviously after something like that, you go through everything with a fine-tooth comb, so we have taken our time over the last few days to really assess the damage and analyse every inch of the car,"he said.
"While obviously there is quite a lot of damage, we were very relieved to find that the chassis itself was unaffected.
"The crew is hard at work now to ensure we can replace all the necessary components and have the car fully prepped and ready to roll out again in plenty of time for round five of the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship.
"Everyone on the team is very excited to waste no time in getting back onto the track, and I am very thankful for the dedication and enthusiasm of our crew who will make this possible."
The upcoming event held from May 21-22 at the Heathcote Park Raceway includes both the fifth round of the Australian Top Fuel Championship and the Summernats Burnout Masters.
