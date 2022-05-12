Bendigo Advertiser

Goulburn-Murray Water warns of blue green algae at popular Laanecoorie Reservoir

By Peter Kennedy
Updated May 12 2022 - 6:35am, first published 12:20am
CONCERN: This is the ninth warning issued at the waterway in the past 20 years. Picture: SUPPLIED

Goulburn-Murray Water is warning customers and the public to avoid direct contact with water at Laanecoorie Reservoir after detecting high levels of blue-green algae.

