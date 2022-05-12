Bendigo Advertiser

Southern 80 revs into gear this weekend

Updated May 12 2022 - 6:29am, first published 1:00am
FLASHBACK: Hellrazor en route to securing victory at the 2012 running of the Southern 80. Picture: JULIE HOUGH

Eager water ski racers will descend on the Murray River this weekend for the 2022 edition of the Southern 80.

