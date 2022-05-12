Southern 80 revs into gear this weekend

Eager water ski racers will descend on the Murray River this weekend for the 2022 edition of the Southern 80.
The three-day event starts on Friday morning with a boat display show which allows spectators to get up close to the engines before the competitors get underway first thing on Saturday.
Advertisement
The tournament's under-10 skiers will be first on the water and will start from the Five Mile picnic area and will travel down the Murray to the Victoria Park boat ramp.
To follow, the expert class boats will hit the water later in the day and will go up against each other while jostling for prime starting positions for the main races on Sunday afternoon.
In contention are several local teams which includes Stalker, Sportspage, Agrovation, Elm St and Agitator.
Sport news:
MWSC president Steve Shipp said the event wouldn't be possible without support from sponsors.
"We cannot wait to get back on the water and cannot do it without the support of our Strategic Sponsor, Destination New South Wales," he said.
NSW Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said the Southern 80 was an iconic international event that showcased NSW.
"The Southern 80 is an internationally recognised water-skiing event and plays out like a high-octane race on water," he said.
"The event plays an integral role in bringing visitors to experience this wonderful part of NSW. I am delighted we are again supporting this event and congratulate the organisers for getting it back on the water. I encourage all event attendees to also take the time to explore this historic region."
The historic race that was first held in 1965 attracts hundreds of competitors from across the country to the Murray River between Torrumbarry and Echuca.
The race is recognised as one of the most challenging in the country due to the numerous bends and narrow width of the course set up.
The iconic water skiing event, hosted by the Moama Water Sports Club, on the Murray River that is traditionally held in the second week of February but was not held in 2021 and was delayed this year due to COVID-19 related interruptions.
Spectators are invited to catch a glimpse of the full-speed action at the Victoria Park boat ramp finish line where there will be a live big screen, food, and other activities.
Further information on the event and tickets available at www.southern80.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.