Bendigo Harriers set to mark 100 years of rich athletic track and field history

Bendigo Harriers Athletics Club will celebrate 100 years of track and field history this June.
The club will be holding a centenary dinner to mark the milestone and hopes both past and present members will attend to honour the 100 years and the next century to come.
Advertisement
Bendigo Harriers president Neil Macdonald said he was thrilled for the club to be able to host an event to recognise its rich history.
"Honestly, we're really excited," he said.
"We've had enquiries from athletes that ran with the club back in the 1950s and 60s that want to come for the centenary celebrations.
"However, our biggest problem that we're going through is being able to contact all of the other members of the club from 60 years ago.
"A lot of them are still running and involved with athletics but we just can't get into contact with them."
Macdonald hoped giving a call-out would garner support and spread the word to former members.
"We've had athletes who started out as Harriers at our club who then progressed to representing both the state and country," he said.
"One integral athlete who we are hoping will attend is Bruce Hargreaves who once ran 50 marathons in 50 days."
Sport news:
Macdonald himself has been involved with the club for several decades and one of his earliest memories is attending a 1956 pre-Olympic meeting in Bendigo.
"It really has been exciting club to be a part of as together we have grown greatly," he said.
When asked where he saw the club in 100 years from now, Macdonald believed it would still be going strong.
"I really hope it's still going and I am sure it will," he said.
"It's a club that has solid foundations and is well connected with the Bendigo athletics community."
The centenary celebrations on June 11 will start with one of the biggest events on the Bendigo Harriers' racing calendar, the King of the Mountain.
Advertisement
First run in 1984, runners take on the gruelling challenge of scaling Bendigo's iconic One Tree Hill.
"We're hoping former athletes will watch the current stars scale the mountain and then come to our dinner later that evening at the Bendigo Club," Macdonald said.
The following morning the club will then wrap up the celebratory weekend with an egg and bacon breakfast at its home base at the Flora Hill Athletics Complex.
For more information about the Bendigo Harriers Athletics Club please visit https://www.bendigoharriers.org/.
To book tickets to the celebratory dinner on June 11 at the Bendigo Club please visit https://www.trybooking.com/BZDZL
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.