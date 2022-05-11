Good morning and happy Thursday.
Before we get to the headlines, here's the weather.
Bendigo has received about two millimetres of rain overnight and more is forecast for the days ahead.
A top of 17 is expected for Bendigo on Thursday with a high chance of showers.
The same forecast is expected north of Bendigo in Echuca.
Down in Castlemaine is expecting a top of 17 with some showers as is Maryborough who will see the mercury rise to 18 degrees.
Further south, Kyneton should get to 16 with scattered showers expected.
COVID-19 update
It has been another tough 24 hours for the state, with 15 deaths reported.
There were 14,333 cases of COVID-19 overnight, up from 13,973 on Wednesday.
There are now 70,448 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.
545 Victorians are in hospital, 29 of them in ICU, and eight are on ventilators.
The latest state government data shows 96 per cent of eligible Victorians aged 12 and over have received their first dose of a vaccine, 94.6 per cent have received two does, and 67.5 per cent have received three doses of vaccine.
Class act at La Trobe University
Almost a decade of advocating for a regionally-based medical degree has paid off for La Trobe University Bendigo, with the inaugural class graduating this week.
The first 15 students accepted into the course in 2019 graduated with a bachelor of biomedicine (medical).
The students are set to continue their pathway to becoming doctors by studying a doctorate of medicine (rural) at the University of Melbourne in Shepparton.
Quite rightly, La Trobe University vice chancellor Professor John Dewar said it was a significant moment.
New bike brings great joy
The locally-based Freewheeling Fun volunteer group give of their time and skills to restore, repair and repurpose bicycles.
President Rod Symes said when Paralympian Michael Taylor donated one of his custom bicycles to the organisation and suggested he knew someone in Gippsland that would appreciate the chance to own the machine, once it had been restored, he couldn't wait to accept the challenge.
The smile on Sarah's face says it all, and another stunning Darren Howe photo only reinforces the happiness created by this simple gesture.
More to come.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
