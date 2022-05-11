A KEY housing body says affordability is a significant cost-of-living pressure defining the election for voters in Bendigo.
A review of CoreLogic data from March 2020 to March 2022 by PowerHousing Australia shows a surge in dwelling prices and rents during the past two years that will be a factor for many voters on May 21.
The data shows house prices rose by more than 18 per cent in the past 12 months, and by more thanh 31 per cent in the past two years.
Rents are up almost 10 per cent in the past 12 months, and by 17 per cent in the past two years, while more than 20 per cent of adults in the region receive either an age pension, disability support pension or the JobSeeker allowance.
The average income of $56,542 in Bendigo compared to the national average $65,953, makes housing cost increases harder to sustain.
PowerHousing Australia CEO Nicholas Proud said increases since the onset of the COVID pandemic are "simply overwhelming".
"There will be many undecided voters that have seen ALP housing policies and will be looking for a final set of Coalition policies that will relieve housing pressures in the last week of the campaign.
"Since the start of the COVID pandemic, dwelling prices have increased by 31.94 per cent in Bendigo. Rents have also been ballooning."
Mr Proud said Bendigo ranked 28 of 151 federal electorates in terms of population receiving these welfare payments, further exacerbating the impact of rises on the broader voter base.
"Bendigo has 12.6 per cent of its population receiving the Age Pension. This compares to the national rate of 9.60 per cent."
"PowerHousing welcomed the announcement of the ALP Help to Buy program, helping 10,000 lower income earners buy a home of their own, and the Housing Australia Future Fund, creating 30,000 social and affordable homes in the next 5 years.
"PowerHousing also welcomed the government's expansions of NHFIC's liability cap from $3.5bn to $5.5bn billion in the last Budget, which would help the community housing sector fund its supply of social housing."
