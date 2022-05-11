Bendigo Advertiser

PowerHousing Australia says affordability is a significant cost-of-living pressure defining the federal election

May 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STOCK: Powerhousing Australia wants more homes built. Picture: BILL CONROY

A KEY housing body says affordability is a significant cost-of-living pressure defining the election for voters in Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.