Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Bendigo What's On

Bendigo Writers Festival 2022 to welcome big crowds eager to talk literature

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated May 11 2022 - 6:32am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PAGE TURNERS: Bendigo Writers Festival volunteers Jesse Munzel, David Plathe and Shelley Job set up the festival's book store ahead of the first day. Picture: NONI HYETT

More than 1800 school students take part in the Bendigo Writer's Festival youth day as it launches its 2022 festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.