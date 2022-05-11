More than 1800 school students take part in the Bendigo Writer's Festival youth day as it launches its 2022 festival.
The four-day festival will be back in full swing after a mostly online-based event in 2021.
Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos said it was all system go ahead of the festival's opening day.
"Ticket sales are ahead of where we were in 2021, even including online audiences," she said. "About two-thirds are from the from Bendigo region and 18 per cent from Melbourne, 16 per cent from regional Victoria and three per cent from interstate.
"We also have 124 participants coming. It's my first writers festival and as far as sessions go, this is a full festival.
"The youth day is a really important part of the festival. It's important we value literacy for all ages."
Friday's festival program includes a free event about the Creative City network with Bendigo's entrepreneur Karen Corr hosting ahead of a panel session focusing on the festival's theme of "What It Takes To Flourish" hosted by Jon Faine at Ulumbarra.
On Saturday morning, Ms Amos will host a session with television presenter and journalist Lisa Wilkinson.
"It is a huge coup for festival to have Lisa. We didn't think she would able to get her to come because of the election dates," Ms Amos said.
"I knew very little about her personal life before I read her memoir. She has had a phenomenal career and she's not finished.
"It was fascinating to learn about her family. Her memoir talks about being bullied and there are other sensitive stories she shares that I would like to touch on in session with her."
Other popular sessions include a video link with retired West Indian cricketer and commentator Michael Holding and Eat Pray Love author Elizabeth Gilbert.
"We'll have the box office open at both The Capital and Ulumbarra Theatre, with plenty of information to help people choose what events they want to go to," Ms Amos said.
For more details on the Bendigo Writers Festival visit their website.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
