Junior runners hit the race track for SSV district cross country

Last week more than 3000 junior runners from over 70 schools from across the district competed at the Goldfields and Sandhurst Division cross country event.
Held at the Bendigo Jockey Club, students from 8-12 years old competed for their schools against fellow keen runners.
Elite runners competed within the blue division, while red, green and gold catered for students across all ability levels.
The 11/12-year-old athletes took on a tough 3km course, while the 9/10-year-olds embarked on a 2km track.
The top-12 placings of each blue division will now progress to the regional championships, and will then have the chance to make it all the way to the School Sport Victoria State Cross Country Championships later in the year.
The event was run by the Bendigo Phys Ed Committee on behalf of School Sport Victoria.
Overall the committee was thrilled with overall student participation and success of the day which also saw more than 1000 parents on the sidelines supporting their children.
"The day ran very smoothly and we saw an increase in competitors who all had a great day," event convenor Wendy Ennor said.
Boys (12): H. Casey [Girton] (1st), T. Fynch [OLRK] (2nd), C. d Silva (Candlebark) (3rd). Team: Maiden Gully
Girls (12): C. Fischer [Avoca] (1st), L. Arundell (St Francis) (2nd), I. Brown [St Joseph] (3rd). Team: Kennington
Boys (11): W. Hopper [Trentham] (1st), B. Blythman [Big Hill] (2nd), J. Willis [St Francis] (3rd). Team: White Hills
Girls (11): M. Childs [St Therese's] (1st), M. Beck [Woodend] (2nd), A. Wainright [St Therese's] (3rd). Team: St Francis
Boys (10): F. Maddern [Kennington] (1st), C. Eells [Spring Gully] (2nd), L. Bell [St Therese's] (3rd). Team: St Francis
Girls (10): E. Curran [Maldon] (1st), M. Bannan [St Therese's] (2nd), L. Jones [Marist] (3rd). Team: St Therese's
Boys (9): D. Williams [Kennington] (1st), L. Shatwell [Golden Square] (2nd), T. Williams [Spring Gully] (3rd).Team: Castlemaine North
Girls (9): P. Williams [St Therese's] (1st), L. Edwards [Big Hill] (2nd), M. Haasbroek [St Francis] (3rd). Team: St Francis
