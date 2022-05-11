Update
CFA members who attended the spill from a truck at Yarraberb are urging drivers to drive slowly.
The spill is along the Bridgewater-Raywood Road and goes through the intersection with the Loddon Valley Highway.
Flashing lights and signs are in place with police on scene to monitor traffic.
Loddon Shire is expected to arrive to cover the spill with sand to help clean the area.
Earlier
Emergency services are responding to a washaway at Yarraberb, near Bridgewater North.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said crews were called to wash a fluid off a road just before midday.
One crew from Raywood is one scene overseeing the clean up.
Victoria Police and Loddon Shire members have been called to assist.
The scene is under control but drivers are warned to take care in the area.
"The road is highly slippery," the CFA spokesperson said. "The CFA crews said it requires signs and Victoria Police to attend.
"Loddon Shire is also helping to clear the area."
More to come
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
