THE City of Greater Bendigo has teamed up with Healthy Heart of Victoria to extend nighttime exercise sessions at parks across the municipality.
Following the success of last year's Ewing Park trial and the redevelopment of the precinct, residents can again be active at night under light at Ewing Park oval, as well as North Bendigo's Shadforth Park soccer pitches and Heathcote's Barrack Reserve netball court until the start of daylight savings.
Each location will be lit from 5.30pm to 8pm seven days per week to provide opportunities for residents to exercise at night under light.
In addition, from Monday May 23, Healthy Heart of Victoria is offering residents a range of free, general exercise sessions to cater to all fitness levels over a four-week period at all venues.
The one-hour sessions will take place at 6.30pm on Monday evenings at Heathcote and North Bendigo and 9.15am Thursday mornings at Ewing Park commencing May 26.
The exercise sessions will be guided by qualified instructors to help encourage people to be active in outdoor recreation spaces.
Active and Healthy Communities Manager Amy Johnston said not everyone can exercise during the daytime and lighting the three reserves is about providing options for people to exercise at a time that suits their lifestyle.
"The 2019 Healthy Heart of Victoria Active Living Census told us that the largest barrier to being physically active for local residents was being time poor, so this is a way to support residents to be more active at a time that is convenient to them," Ms Johnston said.
"We want to see as many people as possible using these reserves at all times of the day, evening and year. However, at times there will also be some formal sports training taking place at the participating reserves and residents are encouraged to use the spaces when training is not underway.
"Last year's trial at Ewing Park was very successful and we are now pleased to expand the initiative to other reserves to provide even more options for residents to be active."
As part of the 2021 pilot Lighting Up Ewing Park project the City surveyed users of the space and found 97 per cent of users support making evening lighting a permanent feature from April to September. 89 per cent of users used the park more because of the lighting project, and 51 per cent attended the park at least twice a week during the lighting period, with off leash dog walking the most popular activity during the lighting trial.
For more information on the free exercise sessions or to book your place into a session please visit www.bendigo.vic.gov.au/exerciseatnight
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
