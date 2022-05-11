Bendigo Canoe Club invites paddlers to embark on Saturday relay at Weeroona

Bendigo Canoe Club paddlers will test themselves on Saturday with a challenging two-hour team relay at Lake Weeroona.
The event will see teams of two, three or four paddlers complete as many laps of the lake within a two-hour time window - with the overall goal to see more people get involved with paddling.
BCC representative Mike Erny said the premise for the event was for the club to do something different to encourage paddlers from a wide range of skill levels to compete together.
"It doesn't matter whether you're the fastest or the slowest, it's all about being involved with a team, getting outdoors and enjoying yourself," he said.
"Performing well and having fun with friends is equally important on the day."
As an added extra, the BRC is asking participants to go one step further by getting creative with colour.
Teams have been invited to add that little bit of extra flair on the day by expressing themselves by dressing in team colours.
For all entrants the only requirements are having a seaworthy kayak and a lifejacket that is 100 per cent compliant with Australian Safety Standards.
At the conclusion of the relay the BCC will be hosting a gold coin donation lunch where paddlers can socialise and recap on the day.
Proceeds from the relay will go towards the club funding a new specialised kayak trailer which will allow the BCC to expand its current range of programs that it provides to participants.
Tax deductible donations can be made at: https://asf.org.au/donate/bendigo-canoe-club
Entries cost $5 per paddler with each participant automatically eligible to win a prize.
Entries can be emailed to: jacimarble@gmail.com
More details about the relay can be found at the BCC Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bendigocanoeclubevents/
After what's been an up-and-down 24 months due to COVID-19, border restrictions and lockdowns, Erny said the BCC was pleased to see its overall participation numbers increase.
The club holds many different events, whether it be river excursions run by Garry Brannan or sessions at Lake Weeroona, there's been a welcomed boost.
"Everything has been going really well with participation," Erny said
"We've had a good cross section of paddlers embark on our river trips, especially a lot of new people.
"As well as there being strong numbers at our regular sessions on Lake Weeroona."
Also on the horizon are a series of junior paddling clinics scheduled to be held in Bendigo in early July.
