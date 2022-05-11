BFNL: Golden Square honours goalkicking greats Ron Best and Grant Weeks

TWO of Golden Square's most revered goalkickers have been honoured by the naming of ends at Wade Street after them.
The city end of Wade Street will be now known as the "Best End" after legendary full-forward Ron Best.
And the Maple Street end of the ground is now the "Weeks End" after Grant Weeks.
The naming of the "Best End" last Saturday came on the same day the Bulldogs and Sandhurst clashed for the second time for the Ron Best Memorial Shield, which like their inaugural match last year was won by Sandhurst.
Best, who died in 2020, is an official legend of the BFNL following a historic career in which he kicked a league record 1624 goals - including 48 bags of 10 or more - across stints at Golden Square, Sandhurst and Northern United in which he won flags with all three clubs.
Meanwhile, Weeks enjoyed a stellar three years at the Bulldogs from 2010 to 2012, winning premierships and breaking the ton in each season.
In just 59 games for the Bulldogs Weeks booted 451 goals - an average of 7.6 per match.
He kicked 157 in 2010, 130 in the undefeated 2011 and a league record 164 in 2012.
