DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 1
$950,000 - $990,000
AGENT: Elders Real Estate
PHONE: Martin Skahill on 0427 431 744
INSPECT: By appointment
More spacious than most inner-city dwellings, and with high-end finishes, this property is both luxurious and substantial.
Boasting three bedrooms and an enormous open-plan living area, the home is sizeable enough to comfortably accommodate a small family, without being too large for one or two occupants.
The main bedroom offers a walk-in robe and designer ensuite complete with stone-topped vanity.
Stylish granite slabs form the benchtops in the well-equipped kitchen, where Miele appliances including an induction cooktop, dishwasher, under bench oven and coffee station add a touch of elegance and the assurance of quality.
The three-metre high ceiling with square set cornice create a sense of grandeur and also assists with climate control, complementing the ducted electric heating and cooling and operational Velux skylights.
In the heart of the city, cosmopolitan View Street is home to world class exhibitions at the Bendigo Art Gallery and major sporting events at the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
