ONE of central Victoria's most historic buildings is up for sale.
The iconic, heritage-rich former home of the Bendigo Mining Exchange has been listed with selling agents Matthew Bowles of DCK and Colliers' Travis Hurst.
Built in 1872 to accommodate the Bendigo Mining Exchange, the Pall Mall building once housed the offices of sharebrokers on the first floor who from their balcony would trade shares with traders on the ground floor.
On a busy day in the 1880s, the building could see up to 2000 traders and a further 5000 shareholders out the front buying and selling shares in speculative mining companies.
"It is one of only two mining exchange buildings constructed in the era. In recent years, the 'Beehive' building has been fully restored back to life. It forms an intrinsic part of the council's CBD development plan and is vital to Bendigo's CBD future entertainment and tourist precinct."
Mr Hurst added: "We are very pleased to be appointed as marketing agents in the sale of this significant piece of Bendigo's history.
"Our appointment was based on advice that the property be directly marketed locally and nationally to experienced investors that have capacity and vision to put to good use this grand building and revive its glory days.
"We believe that the interest generated by the sale of such a significant property will come from investors and owners who have a strong track record in developing and adapting the re-use of significant heritage buildings."
Mr Bowles said there were an incredible number of significant heritage features uncovered and revived during the award-winning restoration of the building in 2019, with the building's owners recognised with the 'Lachlan Macquarie Award for Heritage Architecture' at the 2021 Australian Architecture Awards as well as the 'John George Knight Award for Heritage Architecture' at the 2021 Victorian Architect Awards.
"Significant commercial buildings within Bendigo's CBD have always been very tightly held," Mr Hurst said. "Bendigo has experienced significant growth over the last 18 months and the time for this sale could not be better.
"The successful buyer of this property will have a unique opportunity to build on the history of this building and become an important part of this vibrant city."
The property has seen many uses since its days as a mining exchange, including a variety of retail outlets and upstairs offices. It was home to 'Allan's Music', which purchased the building in 1927 and constructed the ground floor shops that became 'Allan's Walk'.
The building has significant frontage to Pall Mall and pedestrian access through to Hargreaves Mall at the rear. The open ground floor includes provisions for a commercial kitchen, bar and amenities that has the potential to cater up to 600 people throughout.
One of the most beautiful features of the building is the central pitched glass roof and ornamental ironwork, which is often compared to Melbourne's stunning Royal Arcade.
The first floor boasts two function rooms both with significant architectural detail and a further 10 smaller function/meeting or retail spaces. The second floor comprises another four rooms that are yet to be completed, allowing the purchaser the opportunity to add to the rich history of this iconic building. There is lift access to all levels.
For more information, contact Travis Hurst on 0423 388 932 or Matthew Bowles on 0418 509 380.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
