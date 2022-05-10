Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo's historic Beehive building listed for sale

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
May 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOR SALE: The historic Beehive building on Pall Mall has been listed for sale. Pictured are agents Matt Bowles from DCK and Matt Jarrott from Colliers. Picture: DARREN HOWE

ONE of central Victoria's most historic buildings is up for sale.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.