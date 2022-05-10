CVFL Women's: Magpies relish strong start to season

It's been a dream run so far for the Castlemaine Football Netball Club in its debut season in the CVFL Women's Competition.
The Magpies haven't missed a beat so far this year, having won all their matches so far by strong margins and currently sit on top of the ladder.
Advertisement
The only major challenge so far has been playing-coach Tiahna Cochrane needing to take a step back from on-field game day duties as the 23-year-old former AFLW player recovers from injury.
Related:
However, Cochrane's brother Jordan, who is also a familiar face at the CFNC has come on board to help his sister.
"Tiahna is still involved where she can be and I am here to help run with game plans and to implement what she wants from the team," Jordan said.
"I am her eyes, ear and voice."
"I've known a lot of the girls since they were juniors so overall there's that existing familiarity."
On the back of the Magpies most recent win, a 22.12 (144) over 1.0 (6) victory over North Bendigo, Cochrane said the team continued to strengthen.
"As the season progresses the team is gelling even more which is happening quite naturally as we've chosen a playing group that's not focused on having the absolute best players but instead on culture
"It's important to have the right players to ensure the team can be the best it can be overall."
Cochrane himself is no stranger to leadership roles as he has played top-grade football at Castlemaine and is currently the captain of the reserves.
He said the team awaited its biggest test of the season so far, its next match in round seven against Golden Square.
"In the game just past against North Bendigo we were hit by injury and illnesses and had around 12 players missing which made it difficult to work on improving game plans," he said.
"We are now focused on coming up against one of the top sides in Golden Square which will really give us an idea of where we are within the competition."
Castlemaine sits on top of the CVFL Women's ladder with an undefeated 4-0 record.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.