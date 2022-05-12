DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2
$1,075,000 - $1,150,000
AGENT: First National Tweed Sutherland
PHONE: Matt Leonard on 0418 502 633
INSPECT: Saturday 1.30 - 2pm
A new listing in a sought-after location is sure to attract high interest from families seeking a quality home with the lot.
At leafy Strathdale, the home is from highly regarded local company Russell Parsons Builders and Designers.
The fully-established property offers a four-bedroom home on land measuring about 916sqm with outdoor living and in-ground pool.
Licensed estate agent Matt Leonard of First National Tweed Sutherland said the home is light and bright and presents as-new.
"The residence has been renovated throughout including a sparkling new kitchen and two new bathrooms."
Kitchen highlights include stone benchtops, stylish tapware, flush-mount sink, stainless steel appliances, drawers galore and a walk-in pantry.
Beautiful bathrooms boast floating vanities, updated fittings and floor-to-ceiling marble tiles.
The home has reception, versatile lounge, executive-sized study and open-concept family living with sliding doors to your alfresco.
Outdoor living is paved and undercover and there is ample space for alfresco furniture.
The pool is salt-chlorinated and its fully-glazed fencing offers aesthetics as well as uninterrupted views.
Additional features in the home are high ceilings, central heating, ducted cooling and six reverse-cycle systems for personalised comfort.
A double auto-garage and low-maintenance surrounds complete this fine family home with proximity to Kennington Reservoir, shopping centres, public transport, schools, parks and La Trobe University.
