Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 4
$1,250,000 - $1,350,000
LAND: 12.55ha
AGENT: Waller Realty
PHONE: Brett Tweed on 0417 564 697 and Rob Waller on 0418 571 130
INSPECT: By appointment
Picturesque Pinevale is a historical 31-acre property established in 1855 as the Robin Hood Hotel.
A popular gathering place, the hotel incorporated the Cobb & Co. staging post between between Bendigo and Elmore.
The rambling homestead has a formal lounge and dining room, a sunny east-facing sitting room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Hearty and warm, the home's timber kitchen boasts modern cooking appliances alongside an impressive six-door Agar cooker.
A clever repurposing sees the old creamery converted to a combination kitchenette, laundry and butler's pantry. And a wonderful reminder from the 1850s is the fitted cellar room.
Pinevale has five fenced paddocks, three dams and a water bore with desalination plant in place.
The property has excellent red alluvial creek-loam soil and Sandy Creek meanders near the boundary.
Ample domestic water comes from three rainwater storage tanks and a brick-lined water well.
Energy costs are reduced with a five-kilowatt solar system with premium feed-in tariff.
Undercover parking includes a twin-bay facility with a high-span roof for your caravan and truck.
The property has a chicken run, an orchard and the original livestock yards which are still being used today.
Onsite is fascinating original shedding such blacksmith's workshop, worker's hut and a five-bay machinery shed with log framing.
Perhaps the most captivating is the original double-brick stable with its soaring gabled roof and unique red-gum block flooring.
