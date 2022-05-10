MORE than $1 million has been confirmed in funding for mobile and broadband upgrades across central Victoria.
Minister for Regional Communications, Bridget McKenzie, said the projects form part of the government's continuing roll-out of the $257 million Regional Connectivity Program.
Residents and businesses in Axedale, Goornong, Colbinabbin and Toolleen are among those expected to gain access to improved services when works including seven new Telstra macro mobiles sites and a fibre backhaul project to the east of Bendigo at Fosterville Mine, Axedale, Goornong, Knowsley, Colbinabbin, Toolleen Sports Club and Heathcote Raceway is completed, providing improved handheld coverage to the area.
Telstra modelling predicts these works should deliver new and or improved coverage to approximately 4,355 premises and to visitors to the area when using handheld devices. It will also provide over 260 km of new or improved road coverage in the area when using an external antenna plus over 50km of new rail line coverage.
Further south, $479,000 has been allocated to deploy a new Telstra macro cell site and required fibre backhaul in Tylden. Telstra expects new and or improved coverage should be achieved for 367 premises and also visitors to the area when using handheld devices.
It will also provide over 66 km of new or improved road coverage in the area when using an external antenna plus 25.9 km of new rail line coverage
"These Round Two projects will build upon the government's past investment in the Mobile Blackspot Program, which has funded 206 Mobile Black Spot Program projects across Victoria to date," Minister McKenzie said.
"I'm very pleased that residents and businesses across regional and rural Victoria will soon be able to enjoy the benefits and opportunities that this project will bring in terms of digital connectivity.
"Digital connectivity is an essential part of how we work, learn, stay safe and remain in contact with loved ones."
Telstra Regional General Manager Steve Tinker said Telstra knows better than anyone the challenges of providing telecommunications services in regional and rural communities - and the huge benefits it can deliver.
"However, providing regional connectivity is not just a Telstra responsibility- it's a challenge that must be shared between federal, state and local governments and with providers such as the nbn, us and other mobile carriers."
