CVFL announces 2022 women's inter-league team

The full Central Victoria Football League 35-player squad has been announced ahead of the much-awaited 2022 inter-league clash with Northern Country Women's Football League.
The CVFL has released a list of 35 short-listed players that have been chosen to undertake further training ahead of the final team of 23 that will be announced in the coming weeks.
Advertisement
AFL Central Victoria female football operations manager Nathan Williams was delighted to announce the region's team ahead of the clash.
"A huge thank you to all for your involvement in the 2022 Champions IGA Central Victoria Football League inter-league trials," he said.
"Having 52 players nominate is a great achievement and we appreciate the time and effort taken by players to commit to the program."
Due to COVID-19 interruptions, the last time the two leagues met for a clash was back in 2019 when NCWL defeated CVFL 6.4 (40) over 3.6 (24).
The squad commences training this week ahead of the May 22 clash with NCWFL at Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval.
In the next two weeks further trials will be conducted with the final 23-player team to be officially announced at a social evening next wek where there will be a jumper presentation.
The 2022 short-listed team includes players from a range of the league's teams:
Castlemaine: Meg Ginnivan, Ella Cochrane, Emily Cooper, Shelby Knoll, Meg Tong
Golden Square: Amanda Carrod, Carly Ladson, Jessica Cox, Bree Heiden, Andrea Wilson, Liz Watkins, Keely Hare, Charlotte Beavan
Kyneton: Jordan Savoia, Belinda Hately, Ursi Van Dyke, Taylah Moore, Heidi Erasmus, Teagan Ainslie
Thunder: Megan Williamson, Shae Murphy, Hannah Perry, Phoebe Cuttriss, Brit Mueck
Eaglehawk: Freyja Pearce, LIly Den Houting, Grace Murley, Chloe Green
North Bendigo: Maddie Jelbart, Taylah Nicholson
Strathfieldsaye: Britt Tangey, Eliza Long, Ireland O'Rourke, Molly Pianta, Chelsea Reeves
Golden Square premiership coach Rick Ladson has been appointed to the top job of the Central Victoria Football League Women's inter-league squad.
Ladson, who has years of football experience which includes an AFL premiership with Hawthorn, will coach the side alongside a star-studded panel of assistants.
Advertisement
Williams said Ladson's history within Australian rules football was a strong asset for the overall team.
"Rick's expertise and knowledge of the game is great in addition to a strong support team that he will have working with him," he said.
"Terry Burt (Bendigo Thunder), Kerryn Harrington (AFLW - Carlton), Kodi Jacques (AFLW - Richmond) and Taylah Harris (AFLW - Melbourne) will also be part of the program on the day."
Northern Country Women's League includes several teams from across northern Victoria: Echuca, Nathalia, Benalla, Shepparton and Tatura.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.