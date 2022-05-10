Campaspe Shire offering residents first aid courses for mental health

Campaspe Shire Council is embracing first aid courses for treating and preventing mental health injuries.
Shire residents aged 18 to 25 can now access Youth Mental Health First Aid courses completely free of charge after council received $18,000 of state government funding from the Office of Youth program Engage!
Campaspe Shire mayor Chriss Weller said the first aid program was fundamentally about learning to correctly support your friends if you're concerned about their wellbeing or struggling with their mental health.
"The course teaches participants the signs and symptoms of common and often disabling mental health problems in adolescents, such as depression, anxiety, eating disorders, psychosis and substance use problems," she said.
"They equip participants with the knowledge on how to gain initial help, where and how to get professional help and what sort of help has been shown to be effective.
"The term 'first aid' comes in when they're taught how to provide mental health first aid in a crisis situation, using practical, evidence-based action plans."
The course has a limited capacity of 40 people and is made up of two components - a four hour self-paced interactive module and a one-day in person group session.
"These courses are just one of many events in the making," the mayor said.
Two group sessions will be provided, the first at the Echuca East Reserve Multi-Purpose Building on June 20 and the second at the Rushworth Community House on June 21.
For more information or to apply for the course, go to the Campaspe Shire Council website.
