DETAILS:
Bed 5 Bath 3 Cars 6
$1,750,000 - $1,900,000
LAND: 11.05ha
AGENT: Ray White Bendigo
PHONE: Tim Annett on 0417 102 706 and Matt Connolly on 0419 369 844
INSPECT: Saturday 10 - 10.30am and 1.40 - 2.10pm
Serendipity at Longlea is traditional 1800s homestead on picturesque land measuring about 28 acres.
The property boasts two dwellings, three dams, fenced pasture, lunging yard, shedding and a tennis court.
Selling agents Tim and Matt of Ray White Bendigo said Serendipity offers a truly luxurious lifestyle.
"The homestead has been renovated with quality and comfort in mind. A flexible floorplan allows for multiple living options, with four rooms able to serve as bedrooms, living spaces or home offices, depending on your individual needs."
Original features such as timber floor boards, ornate ceilings and stained glass windows blend beautifully with quality updates and modern additions.
The main bedroom suite offers an ornamental fireplace and a fully-renovated ensuite as well as a walk-in dressing room.
In the spacious living room, a genuine Osburn wood fire is warm and welcoming. Heating and cooling are ducted throughout the home for year-round comfort.
Open-plan kitchen and dining is another lovely living space, the kitchen offers Miele and Fisher and Paykel appliances.
A highlight at Serendipity is the outdoor living zone and custom-designed pergola.
Soaring above the timber decking, the pergola is constructed using reclaimed materials from the wharf at Port of Echuca.
The second dwelling on the property is a recently completed two-bedroom home with its own private yard.
Inside this delightful home you'll find open-plan living, modern kitchen, three-piece bathroom, powder room, fitted robes and a Euro-laundry.
The home provides endless opportunities for a growing family, elderly parents and guests.
More assets on the property include a trade-sized shed with enclosed and open-bay facilities and more than 135 square metres of concrete floor space.
Serendipity has house gardens, paved patio, sundry shedding, rainwater storage and electric fencing.
It's for those seeking a country property for leisure, pleasure, horses, enterprise or boutique agri-business.
Proximity to Heathcote wine region, Strathfieldsaye shopping centre and Bendigo city add to the appeal. Melbourne is easily accessed for commuters.
Visit www.raywhitebendigo.com.au and view the photo gallery, watch the video and peruse the floor plans.
For your convenience, Serendipity is open for inspection this weekend, in the morning as well as the afternoon.
Tim and Matt said enter the driveway and park in the paddock on the right.
