FORMER Catherine McAuley College student Jack McDougall is one of a handful of Victorian students selected to have his product design and technology work selected for exhibition in Top Designs 2022, part of the VCE Season of Excellence at Melbourne Museum.
More than 100 submissions were received for product design and technology, with 23 shortlisted. Jack's work was one of only 17 selected for exhibition.
Jack was also one of a small number of students selected to take part in a short film for Top Designs 2022. The film is displayed with his piece at the museum.
His work is a recycled drinks cooler and standing bar table which features red gum, plywood, an oil canister and tractor wheel. The product and design criteria of reuse and recycle inspired Jack to incorporate items from his great-grandfather's farm at Birchip.
He said he wanted to create a sentimental piece for his mother that the whole family could enjoy.
The work was created in honour of Jack's great-grandfather who passed away in 2020 and featured some of his treasured items.
Product design has been Jack's passion throughout secondary school and he has been encouraged to pursue his creative ambitions by his family. He also credits his teachers, in particular, Mrs Nicole Crone and Mr Greg Byrne for supporting him to achieve his final product.
"I enjoyed the creativity and innovation that came with the use of second-hand materials, and the sentimental connections that were made by using my great-grandfather's old belongings. The product can be disassembled and serve multiple functions when not in use," he said.
"Studying product design had always been a passion of mine, from creating projects and products at home with dad, to being able to go to school and do the same stuff again was always a highlight of product design. I loved it so much that I did the subject from Year 7 all the way through to Year 12."
Top Designs 2022 showcases works created by students who completed VCE Media, Product Design and Technology, Systems Engineering, Theatre Studies and Visual Communication Design, as well as a range of VCE VET studies.
The exhibition is a partnership with the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA), aimed at inspiring students as they explore creative and design works.
VCE Season of Excellence, Top Designs 2022 represent students from a range of government, independent and Catholic schools in Victoria's metropolitan and regional areas.
The Top Designs 2022 Exhibition at the Melbourne Museum continues until Sunday, July 10, 2022.
