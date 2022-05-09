Bendigo Advertiser

Jockey Poy bounces back after earlier race mishap

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 9 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
Haystacks Calhoun, ridden by Michael Poy, edges past Magnum Bullet (inside) to win a benchmark 58 handicap at Kyneton on Monday. Picture: BRETT HOLBURT/RACING PHOTOS

JOCKEY Michael Poy bounced back from a horror incident in race seven at Kyneton on Monday to win the next race for home track trainer Danielle Chapman aboard Haystacks Calhoun.

