Jockey Poy bounces back after earlier race mishap

JOCKEY Michael Poy bounced back from a horror incident in race seven at Kyneton on Monday to win the next race for home track trainer Danielle Chapman aboard Haystacks Calhoun.
Riding the Daryl Archard-trained Dente, the 23-year-old misjudged the laps in the 2828-metre benchmark 58 race, going for home early down the straight the first time.
But instead of notching up a win on the six-year-old, Poy was left shocked when the rest of the field caught him as he was pulling up.
As expected, Dente weakened well before the home turn the second time, but still managed to beat three runners home, including Dancing Duck ($3.90), who had to be restrained in the straight the first time by Hannah Edgley as the Archard-trained mare charged to the line.
In an unfortunate twist of fate, it was a late pick-up ride for Poy, who replaced the unavailable Declan Bates.
He was able to put the incident behind him to steer Haystacks Calhoun home to a gutsy win in the 1112-metre benchmark 58.
In a post-race interview, Kyneton trainer Chapman revealed her words of encouragement to the young jockey.
"I just said be positive and the past is the past. Just be happy and go out there and ride a good race," she said.
"He's a great jockey."
Chapman could not have been happier with her four-year-old gelding, who returned for his first start after recent throat surgery, and ran home strongly with his big 64-kilogram weight, to overhaul the Mick Sell-trained Magnum Bullet on the soft 7 surface.
"He was fantastic today, carrying a big weight and it was very good for Michael Poy to come back after his setback," she said.
It's the second time in three preparations Haystacks Calhoun, by Rubick out of Miss Haystacks, has won first-up.
He had previously won a good 4 at Benalla over 1104-metres last October.
His consistent record now boasts three wins and two placings from 12 starts, for $63,550 in prize money.
Monday's race was the first on his home track.
Poy, who faces a stint on the sidelines for his earlier indiscretion, was rapt to have bounced back and quickly.
"The horse did it a little bit hard; he had to cover a bit of ground to get out to the best ground out there, but he was good to the line," he said.
"Thanks to the trainers, owners, and connections for giving me the chance to ride him. He was a good ride and I'm sure he will go on with it.
"He has clearly improved with that wind op (operation) done and he will only keep on improving hopefully this prep.
"I'd love to stick with him.
"They have been a good supporter, this stable, of mine and Pat Moloney as well and, hopefully, they continue to stick by us."
A second placing with Magnum Bullet was one of two on the program for the Sell stable.
First-starter Skyler's Princess finished a close second on her debut behind fellow Kyneton galloper Magnalicious, who broke through at her seventh start for George Osborne, after five previous placings.
