CVFLW: Strathfieldsaye Storm scores first victory | Round 5

Strathfieldsaye Storm has clinched its first win of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season. Storm made the trip north to Riverside Park on Sunday to take on the Kerang Blues and finished the day on a high-note with an 83-point victory. Storm came flying out the gates to take a six-goal lead at the main break, before piling on another six to see out the game 12.13 (85) over 0.2 (2). "There was part relief and part excitement among the girls for finally getting some reward for the past month which has been full of tough games," Storm coach Jake Donegan said on his team scoring the first win of the season. "They simply kept grinding it out on Sunday to lock in the win." Donegan said learning lessons from the season's earlier losses came to fruition during the win over the Blues. "Our ball movement was a lot better and certainly our running of the football was smoother too," he said. "Previously we'd been partial to getting stuck into the contest too much, but against the Blues we held our space a lot better which gave our runners a chance to move the ball. "Once we had the ball towards our forward our kicking was a lot straighter which allowed us to make the most out of every opportunity." Five rounds in and with the first win on the board, Donegan said the team's overall cohesiveness was starting to come together. "Our chemistry is a lot better, especially as at the start of the season we had a few new girls come in and a few leave," he said. "Therefore it was always going to take time to gel. "It's all coming to fruition now in terms of knowing and understanding how each other plays." Sport news: Storm's Brit Tangey was the team's top-scorer with four goals and was named among the best on ground, meanwhile Jessica Kopp, Molly Pianta, Lahni Stephenson, Lucy Gorrie and Brydie O'Rourke also had strong games. Blue's best on ground were Sarah Ride, Kendall Ash, Jedda Birch, Jessica Searle and Hayley Maher. Meanwhile in the other round five matches, Golden Square and Bendigo Thunder clashed under lights on Friday night at Wade Street. In what was a low-scoring finish, it was the Bulldogs who would prevail, final scores 4.5 (29) over 1.6 (12). Emily Collins was Square's top scorer with two goals, with Sarah Ingram, Andrea Wilson, Bree Heiden, Liz Watkins, Amanda Carrod and Monique Williams among the best on ground. Thunder's Katelyn Hazlett scored her team's only goal, with Sharni Barker, Megan Williamson, Jacqui Graham, Phoebe Cuttriss, Jess Kennedy and playing-coach Jac Louttit among the best on ground. Ladder leader Castlemaine made light work of North Bendigo on Sunday with a 138-point win, final scores 22.12 (144) over 1.0 (6).

