Hawks, Blues make move up CVL 1 Men's ladder

PERENNIAL powerhouses Eaglehawk and Strathdale both made moves up the Central Victorian League Men's 1 ladder after victories on the weekend. The Hawks and Blues made the most of top side Shepparton South's 3-2 win over arch-rival Shepparton United to each move up one spot. Eaglehawk went from fourth to third following a convincing 7-0 win over Strathfieldsaye Colts United on Sunday and Strathdale moved from fifth to fourth after its hard-fought 2-1 win against Epsom on Saturday. Shepparton United was the biggest casualty of the weekend, falling from third to fifth after sustaining its second straight defeat. United, which loss 1-nil to Tatura last week, was unable to rebound against Shepparton South. Skipper Joel Aitken contributed two goals - one in each half - and William Keenan one in a tough 3-2 win for South at McEwen Reserve on Sunday. The scores were tied 1-1 at half time, with Keenan's goal in the 84th minute helping South across the line and keeping their unbeaten record of five wins intact. Keenan retained his lead at the top of the league goalscorers table with his 10th for the season, while team-mate Aitken is equal third alongside Tatura's Aaron Niglia on seven. At Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on Saturday night, Strathdale clawed its way back from a 1-nil deficit at half time to overtake a plucky Epsom. Mitchell Langenbacher gave the Scorpions, who entered the clash looking for their second win of the season, plenty of hope for an upset by producing the opening goal of the contest via a penalty in the 32nd minute. It was not until the 79th-minute Strathdale was able to reply through Lachlan Kelly. A follow-up from Lonain Burnett in the 82nd minute helped the Blues to their fourth win of the season and a move of one spot up the ladder to fourth. In the other Saturday night fixture, Tatura (4-1) retained second spot on the ladder with a hard-fought 3-1 win over La Trobe University. Things did not start well for La Trobe University after conceding an own goal in the 20th minute. But the Eagles were quick to respond through Seth Bish, who scored his first goal of the season in the 29th minute. All tied up at half-time, Tatura was swift in breaking the deadlock, with Thomas Leech's eighth goal of the season giving the Ibises a 2-1 lead. It was left to Cody Sellwood to put the result beyond doubt, with a goal in the 74th minute sealing the 3-1 victory. At Stanley Avenue on Sunday, Spring Gully United made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 win against Golden City. Sydney Ndikumana led the way for the Reds with two goals. A much improved season for Spring Gully United has included only the one poor showing, an 8-0 loss in round two to Shepparton South. A trio of straight wins should give the Reds plenty of confidence ahead of next weekend's away clash against Shepparton United. La Trobe University 1 (Seth Bish) lt Tatura 3 (own goal, Thomas Leech, Cody Sellwood. Epsom 1 (Mitchell Langenbacher) lt Strathdale 2 (Lachlan Kelly, Lonain Burnett). Shepparton South 3 ( Joel Aitken 2, William Keenan) d Shepparton United 2. Spring Gully United 2 (Sydney Ndikumana 2) d Golden City 0. Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0 lt Eaglehawk 7. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

