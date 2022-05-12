DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 5
$875,000 - $925,000
LAND: 2878sqm
AGENT: Property Plus Real Estate
PHONE: Di Selwood on 0488 148 358
INSPECT: Saturday 1.30 - 2pm
This modern brick home boasts a generous allotment and a self-contained studio apartment for family, guests, or extra income.
Two sides of the allotment are bordered by a nature reserve with a seasonal creek and bushland views.
Such a peaceful outlook which gives a sense of country space, with easy access to schools and shops.
Entering the main home, you are greeted by an interior with classic features such as Cathedral ceilings and large picture windows.
A neutral palette contrasts beautifully with the use of wood throughout the home and the concrete-look floors in the living room create an earthy yet modern feel.
Free flowing, the living and dining spaces draw you to the thoughtfully designed kitchen with walk-in pantry and sweeping island bench.
The main bedroom offers ensuite and walk-in robe, at the other end of the home are two further bedrooms with built-in robes as well as easy access to the family bathroom and a powder room.
Interior climate is controlled with under-floor heating, a cosy solid-fuel heater, and ducted evaporative cooling for the warmer months.
Outside, the all-weather alfresco is a versatile space to suit every-day use as well as the largest of gatherings.
The self-contained studio includes open-plan living, ideal kitchen, walk-through robe, ensuite bathroom, a storage shed and parking space.
The property has rainwater storage, a 21-panel solar system, carporting and a large workshop with power connected and concrete flooring.
Fruit trees, a veggie patch and beautifully landscaped house gardens complete this fine property.
