Bendigo Writers Festival has added another big name to this weekend's star-studded lineup, with International best-selling author Jacqueline Bublitz heading to town. Bublitz's exciting genre-busting novel Before You Knew My Name hit number one in Australia and is published in the US and UK, as well as in translations right across the world. Marian Keyes called it a "wonderful book, unusual, beautiful, feminist, gripping". Bublitz lives on New Zealand's North Island and also in Melbourne. She set her novel in New York, where the mystery of an unknown woman's death is solved by a woman who found her body and then, when the authorities simply list her as another unidentified victim, asks, "Who was she and what did she leave behind?". MORE NEWS: "In this unusual year, when we have all learned to be as flexible as possible, when it became possible at almost the last minute to add in another popular writer we decided to do it," Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos said. "Lisa Wilkinson was a late addition and we have managed to make that work, so now we are delighted that readers who loved Before You Knew My Name will have the opportunity to meet Jacqueline Bublitz. "It will certainly add to the buzz at the festival." OTHER NEWS: Where your Bendigo election candidates stand on the big issues Ms Amos said the festival pre-sales are stronger than anticipated. "Our final week for bookings is always very busy, but we've already got a couple of booked out sessions and sales are up across the program. "As always, the schools will kick off the festival on Thursday with big sessions including magician Nicholas J Johnson as well as Favel Parrett and the fantasy superstar CS Pacat. "It's so good to have that festival excitement back in the heart of the city." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

