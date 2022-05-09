Valiant Fighting Miners fall to Brimbank Bucks

news, local-news,

Bendigo Fighting Miners endured another tough loss at the weekend, this time to the hands of the Brimbank Bucks. In what was the Miners' first home game of the season saw the visiting Bucks dominate field position and possession from early on to run away with a 33-19 victory on Saturday at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve. During the first half the Bucks took advantage of untidy handling and were also able to out muscle the Miners at the breakdown. Sport news: Two of Bendigo's three tries for the day were scored against the run of play as first Usaia Duguci then Jim Price broke down the Bucks' defensive line all the way from their own half which paved the way for tries from Joseph Maiai and Matt Boyle. Bucks opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a converted try. It was then 16 minutes later that Bendigo would respond with Malai's try which was converted by Dave McDonald which levelled the scores. Each side then went onto to score once more before the half time break, however, it was the Bucks who had the lead 14-12. Once the second half was underway the Bucks wasted no time and started off on a high-note with two tries to push themselves out to a 26-12 lead. A try from Boyle reduced the lead back to just seven, but the Bucks fired back with another to secure the victory. Miners best players were half-back Mark Gudge, Matt Boyle, Brian Valoia and Tereu. Scorers: Maiai, Valoia, Boyle tries; McDonald (2) goals. MIners will look to secure their first win of the season next weekend for round three when they hit the road to take on regional rival Ballarat. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/7bdcf8ea-84e4-44a9-9b86-37eac06e23b9.jpg/r9_188_3674_2259_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg