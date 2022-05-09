news, local-news,

CASES of foot and mouth disease have been confirmed in four provinces of East Java, Indonesia. Cattle Council of Australia says it is understood that Indonesia is in the process of preparing an Emergency Declaration. "Indonesia is also in the process of collecting samples to send to the world reference laboratory in Pirbright, England. This will be necessary to determine the serotype present so that appropriate vaccine can be ordered," an information statement to CCA members said. LOCAL NEWS: The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment was working to acquire as much information as possible from contacts in the country, it said. "We are engaged with Indonesia and also working across our networks to determine the support that Australia and other global and regional organisations can offer to support a swift and effective response," CCA said. The close proximity of Indonesia has major implications for Australia's biosecurity system and disease-free status. Cattle Council urges all members to exercise vigilance on-farm by doing the following:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38U3JBx5nNussShT8aZyYjc/c5d6d440-4748-43da-b65c-45fc6172f185.jpg/r0_160_3617_2204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg