BFNL: Proud Dragons back on track after brave victory

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Sandhurst, Bendigo, football

Should Sandhurst qualify for the BFNL finals, the round five win over Golden Square will be looked back on as the day the Dragons found their fire. Against all odds on Saturday, the Dragons defeated their arch-rival by 12 points to record their second win of the season and stay in touch with the top five. "It was a great reward for their efforts,'' Connick said. "You can tell them that they're going well, but sometimes it takes a good win for them to really believe it. "It was nice to peg one back and it sets us up for a really big game against Eaglehawk in a couple of weeks. "We're 2-3 now instead of 1-4. At 1-4 you're nearly dead." Injuries and flu leading into the game forced the Dragons into wholesale changes, while talented youngster Cooper Smith was called up to play his first VFL game of the season with North Melbourne. On paper, the Dragons had no right to beat the 4-0 Bulldogs. The undermanned Dragons screwed up the script and produced a victory that the Sandhurst faithful will talk about for some time. "It was a massive tick for the grit, toughness and unselfishness of the group,'' Connick said. "The word we used as a coaches group to the players was pride. "We were so proud of the way they approached the game and how hard they worked. "When you have guys running back with the flight it sets the tone for everyone else. "Their determination was great." While club great Lee Coghlan was the star of the show and a worthy winner of the Ron Best Memorial Medal for the Dragons' best player, two players elevated to the seniors from the reserves because of the club's injuries and illness earned high praise from the coach. "Matt Wilkinson has probably been in our top two or three in the reserves every week and we just had to pick him,'' Connick said of Wilkinson. "He played the same way in the seniors as he has in the reserves. He was cool and calm and he has no fear. He was really good. "Jasper Stewart came in late for Joel (Wharton) and kicked a crucial goal (in the final quarter). "Sometimes when you get guys desperate for an opportunity, they bring a level of intensity that sometimes someone who is comfortable in the senior side doesn't have. "Jasper is only a slightly built bloke, but he was running back with the flight of the ball and putting pressure on. His attack on the footy was unbelievable." The performances of the Dragons' fresh faces makes for some interesting match committee meetings for the Sandhurst hierarchy in the lead-up to the Eaglehawk game on May 21. "All of the guys that missed (the Golden Square game) should be right to play Eaglehawk,'' Connick said. "I'm not sure how we're going to do that... it's a good problem to have." BFNL MATCH REPORTS - RD 5 Sandhurst stuns Square at Wade Street Late goal lifts Gisborne to thrilling win South sizzles against Castlemaine Eaglehawk, Kyneton cruise to big wins Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/4e2960a9-53ee-40b0-b3e8-ae81e043e4e3.jpg/r493_626_4928_3132_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg