HUNDREDS of Bendigo residents turned out on Sunday for the 2022 Women in Super Mother's Day Classic to celebrate and honour those affected by breast cancer and raise vital funds for research. The annual Cancer Council event saw about 360 participants register online for the four and eight kilometre walk and run events. Dogs were also able to join their owners on the run this year. MORE NEWS: Markets, stalls and coffee carts also showed up to the Strathdale run, encouraging people to stay and mingle. Major sponsors Bendigo Ford and Trans Air & Electrics made it possible to pay for essentials such as fences, staging and music. The nationwide event has raised almost $40 million for breast cancer research in the 25 years it has been running. "Communities in every corner of the nation united in a sea of pink and got active for breast cancer research," foundation chief executive Zara Lawless said. Since the event began in 1998, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer has increased from 84 per cent to 91.5 per cent.

