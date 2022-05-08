HDFNL netball: Bloods stand alone at top; Blues earn third straight

news, local-news, HDFNL, netball, Elmore, Bloods, Mount, Pleasant, Comer, Slattery

LAST season's HDFNL minor premiers Elmore has again separated itself from the pack with a seven-goal win over fellow premiership aspirant White Hills on Saturday. The Bloods notched up their 17th straight win with a 62-55 victory against a previously undefeated Demons at Scott Street. A gutsy win ensured the Bloods remained as the competition's only undefeated team after five rounds. An intriguing round of HDFNL netball brought a first win this season for North Bendigo over Leitchville-Gunbower, a 17-goal success for Mount Pleasant at Huntly, and a much-needed victory for Colbinabbin against Heathcote. At White Hills, Elmore went into the match fresh from a bye, while the Demons were full of confidence following a convincing 22-goal win over Colbinabbin. While the Bloods fought hard to secure the points, the two teams are destined to meet again this season beyond their round 14 clash at Elmore. Elmore's streak of 17 wins stretches back to round one of last season, when the Bloods defeated Colbinabbin. It could easily be 18 wins, with the Bloods beating White Hills 59-41 in a standalone contest on Good Friday last year. But that result was cancelled out later in the season when all other round 16 matches were abandoned due to COVID. The Bloods will look to add to their impressive streak at home against Heathcote next week. At Huntly, first year Mount Pleasant coach Carine Comer heaped praise on her players following a brilliant 58-41 win over the Hawks. A spirited win ensured the Blues, who were without Aish Tupper (broken hand) and Chantal Moore (calf), third spot on the ladder in a wide-open battle for top-five positions. After a tight contest for the bulk of the game, the Blues, led by goal shooting recruit Olivia Slattery, ran away with the game in the final quarter. "Huntly was tough ... really tough, actually," Comer said. "We were only two or three goals up for most of the first half and in the third quarter we got out to a few goals, but the last quarter we really stepped up and played some good netball. "It was the same as last week (against Leitchville-Gunbower). "I am really happy that we are running games out well, especially when we aren't at full strength at the moment. It's a real bonus getting these wins when we need them." After two straight losses against big guns Elmore and White Hills to start the season, Mount Pleasant has rebounded strongly to post three consecutive wins. Another of the Blues' recruits Alex Hamilton was a fine contributor in the win at goal attack. At Gunbower, North Bendigo celebrated its first win of the year under new coach Shellie Davies with a 40-37 victory over the Bombers. Colbinabbin got its campaign back on track, with a narrow two-goal win at Heathcote giving the Grasshoppers their second win of the season. The Grasshoppers moved from eighth to sixth spot on the ladder and are one of three teams on two wins together with Heathcote (fourth) and Huntly (fifth). In next week's games, North Bendigo clashes with Huntly, Colbinabbin hosts Leitchville-Gunbower, Mount Pleasant faces an improved Lockington-Bamawm United and Elmore meets Heathcote. White Hills has the bye.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/748f936d-8957-43c0-9039-bc7f9f5a41c7.jpg/r0_350_4928_3134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg