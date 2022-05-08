Bendigo Animal studies student wins big

news, local-news, bendigo, kangan, tafe, award

BENDIGO TAFE's animal studies student Jessica Stone has been named 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards VIC's Inspirational TAFE Student. The 27 year old's autism diagnosis has meant she has had to overcome additional challenges in her education, including struggling with environmental changes, sensory overload, challenges with understanding large chunks of information and difficulty with communication. However, the Kangan Institute sponsored award recognises students who overcome significant adversity in their education - and Ms Stone has done just that. OTHER NEWS: Where your Bendigo election candidates stand on the big issues The student slowed down her degree, taking three year to complete her Certificate III in Animal Studies rather than the typical one year long course. Ms Stone worked closely with Bendigo TAFE's teachers and accessibility and disability support officers to create a learning experience tailored to her needs. Ms Stone said the award win came as a surprise and expressed her gratitude to her teachers and support workers. "I never expected to win; I feel very proud, excited and overwhelmed," she said. "I would like to thank Emma Lanera (animal studies teacher) and Jodie Kemp, my support worker at TAFE, who helped me overcome the tough times over the years while doing animal studies." OTHER NEWS: Victorian COVID cases drop Ms Stone hopes to inspire others to dream big and believe in themselves. "Anything can be possible, just believe in yourself," she said. Bendigo TAFE chief executive Sally Curtain congratulated Ms Stone on her success. "Congratulations to Jessica on this much deserved award," she said. "Jessica's determination to succeed in education and in life, even in the face of challenges, is an absolute inspiration for us all and Bendigo TAFE is proud to be part of her training journey," said Ms Curtain. "Her success also reflects strong support from her teachers and disability officers at Bendigo TAFE. We are an all-inclusive education provider, with our students at the centre of everything we do, and we cherish our important role in the community in supporting all students to achieve personal and professional success." Ms Stone is now working on completing her Certificate IV in Animal Studies. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/489cd66a-0cdc-4140-a1ad-4e79fdc60dd1.jpg/r0_179_3024_1888_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg