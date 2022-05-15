Bendigo Advertiser

Will Whiteacre named as Australian 17-and-under men's netball team training partner

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 15 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:00pm
Will Whiteacre with the gold medal he won at the Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Association National Championships in Adelaide last month. Picture: KIERAN ILES

BENDIGO netballer Will Whiteacre's first national championships appearance was something he won't forget in a hurry.

