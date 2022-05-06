HDFNL netball: Demons, Bloods battle for top spot

news, local-news, HDFNL, netball, White, Hills, 'Elmore, Bloods, Demons, Huntly

ELMORE'S streak of 16 straight HDFNL wins will go on the line against an in-form White Hills at Scott Street on Saturday. The Bloods have taken all before them over the past two seasons and have quickly raced to 4-0 following a pair of wins over Colbinabbin and one apiece over North Bendigo and Mount Pleasant. They have done so at below full strength, with key players missing each week. The Bloods will enter a top-of-the-table clash refreshed following a bye last round and eager to continue their winning momentum. Similarly, White Hills has had personnel missing most weeks on the way to a 4-0 start. The Demons were impressive in defeating long-time rival Colbinabbin last week in what was excellent preparation for an encounter against the league benchmark. A solid pre-season recruiting campaign has paid solid early dividends for 2018-19 premiers in a quartet of momentum-building victories. At Huntly, two teams that have spent the better part of the last five seasons in close vicinity to each other on the ladder will clash. Huntly (2-1) moved to third spot on the ladder with a three-goal win over a much-improved Lockington-Bamawm United last week, while Mount Pleasant has rebounded from a 0-2 start to post consecutive victories over Heathcote and Leitchville-Gunbower. The Hawks hold a 5-3 advantage in games played against the Blues over the last three seasons, with the ledger last year standing at one win apiece. They have met twice in finals in that time, with the Blues winning in 2018 and the Hawks returning the favour in 2019. In other games, North Bendigo's search for its first win this season will take the Bulldogs north for a showdown against Leitchville-Gunbower, while Heathcote hosts Colbinabbin. After a promising first-up win over Huntly, Leitchville-Gunbower has dropped its next two games against LBU and Mounts. In unfamiliar territory in eighth spot, Colbinabbin is aiming to get its season back on track after falling to 1-3 following a loss to White Hills.

