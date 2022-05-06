news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing woman Vashti. It is believed the 45-year-old was last seen on Wesley Street in Kangaroo Flat in late April. Police and family have concerns for Vashti's welfare as she has a medical condition which requires medication. Vashti is Caucasian in appearance, approximately 170cm tall, with a thin build, shaved head, and blue eyes. She is known to frequent the Geelong CBD, Melbourne CBD, and Lilydale areas. Police have released an image of Vashti and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.

