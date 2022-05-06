BFNL: No place like home for inconsistent Roos

sport, local-sport, Kangaroo Flat, BFNL, Flaherty

Kangaroo Flat has the opportunity to build some momentum ahead of its first bye of the season, according to coach James Flaherty. The Roos are at home against Kyneton on Saturday before travelling down the Calder Highway to Castlemaine next week. After an inconsistent first month of the season, Flaherty would love to see his team string together two solid performances against the Tigers and Magpies. "Our form has probably been a bit up and down, but our home games have been pretty good this year,'' Flaherty said. "The Kyneton game is a big day for the club with the Leukemia fundraiser and, hopefully, we can play our best footy. "Then we play Castlemaine (at Camp Reserve).... Castlemaine have obviously improved, but these two games are a chance for us to build some momentum." Read more: The top-20 ranked players at every BFNL club Read more: Weekend footy teams - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, CVFLW In terms of home games, the Roos thrashed Maryborough in round one and stretched Eaglehawk in round three in arguably their best performance of the opening month. The away games resulted in heavy losses to Golden Square and Sandhurst in performances that left Flaherty frustrated at his team's inability to quell opposition scoring. "I honestly think our backline has been pretty good, but as a group we've leaked too many goals,'' Flaherty said. "Our forwards can't let the ball out so easily. We can attack, but we need to be able to lock the ball in better than we have been." While the Roos have conceded multiple goals in a row at times this year, they have been more potent inside forward 50 than last season. "There were some good signs (against Sandhurst) with Sam Barnes and Lachlan Wilson kicking three goals,'' Flaherty said. "They're two young guys that have some X-factor." Midfielder Liam Collins is winning plenty of the ball for the Roos, while recruit Hamish O'Brien produced his best game so far in the loss to Sandhurst. "Hamish O'Brien had a hamstring injury last year with his home club Wodonga and only played six or eight games,'' Flaherty said. "He had COVID during the practice match period, so we didn't see him too much. "His first couple of games he was a little bit off it, but he's got more involved in the past two games and he's been pretty good." Read more: Stats what I'm talkin' about - BFNL round four Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/479df4db-d846-4833-8cc0-5d336c4252ae.JPG/r9_217_2689_1731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg