No fear for Hawks in enthralling League One title race

The race for the Central Victoria League One Men title race is likely to go down to the final weekend of the season, according to Eaglehawk coach Keegan Smyth. The Hawks are one of five teams that have a genuine chance of winning the title, while sixth-placed Spring Gully and seventh-placed Epsom have already proved they're no pushovers. A 1-0 loss to old foe Strathdale a fortnight ago left the Hawks three points behind leader Shepparton South. While disappointed to drop points, Smyth said the result was a sign of things to come with little separating the title contenders. "You can see teams dropping points throughout the year because the top teams are very even,'' Smyth said. "It's great for the competition and makes for a more exciting season. "We've been battling to get 11 fit players on the park so far and it's been a bit of a grind. "We probably won't blow teams away like some of the other teams have been, but I'm confident that if we can get our best 11 on the park then it will stack up against any team in the competition. "I respect everyone, but I'm not afraid of anyone." The Borough should pick up three points in Sunday's clash with Strathfieldsaye Colts United before entering a brutal three-week stretch against Shepparton South, Shepparton United and Tatura. Shepparton South's unbeaten run will be put to the test by third-placed Shepparton United on Sunday. South has scored 35 goals in four games, including a thrilling 3-2 win over Tatura a fortnight ago. While South is sitting pretty on top, in the next three weeks it plays United, Eaglehawk and Strathdale. If South is still unbeaten in three weeks time it will be mighty hard to beat for the championship. Traditional rivals Epsom and Strathdale clash on Saturday night at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve. The home side Scorpions were in winning positions against Shepparton United and Eaglehawk the past two rounds, but walked away with no points. As a result, the seventh-placed Scorpions already trail the fifth-placed Blues by six points and desperately need to get something out of Saturday night's clash. In Saturday night's other match, home side La Trobe Uni faces the daunting task of hosting the in-form Tatura. On Sunday, Spring Gully should win its second game in a row when it hosts the struggling Golden City. The young Reds showed some flair last week by scoring five times in the second-half to see off Strathfieldsaye Colts United. League One Women's teams have this weekend off. This weekend's schedule: League One Men Saturday 6pm: La Trobe Uni v Tatura 7pm: Epsom v Strathdale Sunday 3pm: Shepparton South v Shepparton United 3pm: Spring Gully v Golden City 3pm: Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Eaglehawk

