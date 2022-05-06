BFNL Roos, Tigers unite to honour Gerri Stevens with Leukaemia Foundation Match

news, local-news,

Saturday's clash between Kangaroo Flat and Kyneton is about more than just football and netball. The Roos and Tigers are dedicating the round five Bendigo Football Netball League match in honour of Kangaroo Flat resident Gerri Stevens who passed away in November 2020 after losing her short battle with leukaemia. The Stevens family have been heavily involved with the club for many years and when her son Leigh approached the KFNC board to ask for a donation for the Gerri's Journey gala night on May 21, they were prepared to provide even more. "They got back to me and said that we could have a whole round," Leigh said. During the course of the day at Dower Park, Kangaroo Flat footballers will wear a custom jersey, netballers a custom dress and Kyneton footballers custom socks. Sport news: "When mum passed away, never did we think we'd have the opportunity of ear-marking an entire round of football and netball in her memory which we've named the Leukaemia Foundation Match," Leigh said. "Our family is just so thrilled that both clubs, Kangaroo Flat and Kyneton, were so eager to commit and jump on board. "It's safe to say that mum was a hardworking, highly regarded and respected member of our community." Gerri Stevens was a resident of Kangaroo Flat for nearly 50 years during which she was on the school board at KF Secondary College, parents and friends member of St Monica's PS, made life member of the KF Swimming Club, committee member of the tennis club as well as being the canteen extraordinaire of the KFNC. More than anything Lee hoped that by holding the memorial round it would raise even more awareness of the impact leukaemia has on the wider community. Related: Gerri Stevens' family is urging people to get involved in Gerri's Journey and fight cancer Earlier this year the family raised money for the Leukaemia Foundation by walking from Ballarat to Bendigo, naming the trek Gerri's Journey. The walk started at Mount Buninyong with the participants clocking up nearly 210 kilometres all the way back to Bendigo. "Our walk was central to raising even more awareness on just how many lives leukaemia impacts within the community," Leigh said. "On the course of the journey back to Bendigo we were stopped by so many people who had all had some kind of experience with leukaemia and kindly gave us a donation., "That's our goal, to bring it to the attention of the general public." In addition to the memorial round on Saturday, there will also be a gala night on May 21 at the All Seasons Hotel. The night includes a two course meal, live music, guest speakers, live and silent auctions, photo montage and words from the family about the fundraising efforts of Gerri's Journey. At the conclusion of the night the Stevens family will donate all proceeds raised to the Leukaemia Foundation. For more information on the Gala night, to donate or to buy tickets please visit https://www.facebook.com/gerrisjourney/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/eccc2933-dfad-45e0-b61b-37a5ce4378e9.jpg/r188_482_3935_2599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg