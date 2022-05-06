HDFNL: Key inclusions as 1-3 Demons hope to kickstart season against Bloods
WHITE Hills coach Jack Fallon is hopeful Saturday will be the start of the Demons' renaissance in the Heathcote District league season.
The Demons have endured a COVID-impacted first month of the season that hasn't allowed the side any stability yet.
White Hills is 1-3 with all three of its losses by 10-goals plus as it heads into Saturday's home clash against Elmore, which is still chasing its first win of the season.
"It has been a tough start, so this is the week we've got to get going and we're looking at it as a do-or-die match," Fallon said.
"1-3 isn't where we wanted to be at the start of the year... we haven't had a full side yet, so that has been a challenge, but it's still no excuse for the performances we've been dishing up in terms of blowouts."
White Hills has had the toughest draw of any side so far playing the teams that fill the top four rungs on the ladder in its first four games - LBU (lost by 69), Mount Pleasant (lost by 76), Colbinabbin (lost by 65) and North Bendigo (won by 12).
The Demons, though, will field a much stronger side on Saturday than the one that lost to Colbinabbin last week with a host of inclusions.
Among the ins for the Demons are Liam Bartels, who will play his first game for White Hills after signing with the club from Rochester.
"It has been a bit of work to get Liam, but he has committed to us and trained for the past couple of weeks," Fallon said of Bartels, who is also formerly of South Bendigo.
"He was going to play last week against Colbo, but we chose to get another week of training into him and we're looking forward to him lining up for us on Saturday."
The Demons also have key forward Cohen Kekich, wingman Brayden Aitken, midfielder Ryan Walker and Bendigo Pioneer-listed Eli Pearce back to bolster their side, but Jason Clark is out after copping a knee to the back last week during the second quarter and needing to be stretchered off.
"He's had a CT scan this week and it's showing no break, but he has real bad swelling around the spinal area," Fallon said.
"It was a bit of a scare last week; he couldn't feel his legs for a while.
"He's up and walking, which is good, but he'll miss a bit of footy."
ROUND 5 GAMES:
THE TEAMS:
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER v NORTH BENDIGO
2.30pm Saturday at Leitchville.
Leitchville-Gunbower
B: X. Colvin, L. Shenfield, M. McLellan
HB: T. Guerra, N. McLellan, L. Martini
C: Z. Ellwood, S. Lewis, J. Kervin
HF: R. Bradley, J. Regan, B. Hawken
F: B. Cooke, A. Windridge, A. Walton
R: J. Warde, B. Azzopardi, M. Candy
Int: R. Bethune, H. Wright, R. Hore, T. Duncan
North Bendigo
B: S. Harris, R. Alford, J. Towers
HB: L. Ford, A. Craig, M. Rogers
C: B. Cross, L. Tardrew, N. Waterson
HF: J. Francis, D. Klemm, S. Moyle
F: J. Ford, M. Gray, M. Thalasinos
R: R. Gow, J. Bennett, N.Newlan
Int: C. Tardrew, C. Riddick, Z. Barilari
WHITE HILLS v ELMORE
2.30pm Saturday at White Hills.
White Hills
B: B. Bacon, K. Skelton, D. Wright
HB: R. Irwin, J. Fallon, J. Davies
C: M. Walsh, R. Walker, B. Aitken
HF: L. Bartels, G. Bowles, B .Fallon
F: B. Childs, C. Kekich, M. Dole
R: E. Pearce, R. Porter, P. Eefting
Int: H. Richards, N. Moffat, J. Dickens, B. Nalder
Elmore
B: S. Haffenden, M. Nettlefold, Z. Laffy
HB: L. Gundry, Z. Holmberg, H. Trewick
C: R. Williams, M. Carson, M. Gilmour
HF: D. Friedberger, L. Price, C. Taranto
F: D. Laffy, N. Kellow, J. Trewick
R: K. Armstrong, T. Cerrone, D. Gordon
Int: S. McHale, N. Page, J. Haitsma
HEATHCOTE v COLBINABBIN
2.30pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Heathcote
B: R. Bailey, B. Price, W. Direen
HB: C. Price, B. Klemke, M. Mikic
C: C. Hamilton, B. Padmore, R. Bolton
HF: J. Langford, J. Cavallaro, J. Conforti
F: L. Birch, J. Brooks, K. Cavallaro
R: S. Harrison, B. Jane, J. Jones
Int: J. Beedle, M. McLean, V. Butler, J. Marcroft
Colbinabbin
B: H. McMurtrie, J. McMurtrie, T. Hill
HB: M. Riordan, D. Price, B. Barton
C: W. Lowe, L. Fitzgerald, A. Van Ruiswyk
HF: J. Brain, T. Holobowski, S. Tuohey
F: J. Brain, L. Fitzgerald, C. Shields
R: H. Sirett, L. Moore, H. Barlow
Int: T. Clarke, J. Sacco, S. Bromley, J. Barlow
HUNTLY v MOUNT PLEASANT
2.30pm Saturday at Huntly.
Huntly
B: S. Kairn, M. Hogan, K. Forster
HB: J. McDonald, M. Jeffries, J. Maher
C: J. Moon, T. Ferguson, J. Price
HF: S. Fiske, N. Grace, M. Billings
F: L. Gray, J. Cowling, O. Downing
R: M. Christensen, T. Miles, J. Cordy
Int: S. Keneally, D. Hawken, B. Chalmers, M. Rule
Mount Pleasant
B: S. Greene, C. Moore, M. Whiting
HB: B. White, B. Hinneberg, F. White
C: P. O'Brien, Z. Featherby, Z. Murrell
HF: D. Whiting, C. Mulquiny, M. Bennett
F: J. Tuohey, R. Mcnamara, B. Weightman
R: C. Down, Z. Keighran, B. Mahony
Int: J.Teasdale, C.Smith, C.Moore, J.Mackenzie
SATURDAY'S ROUND 5 IN THE NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE:
THE TEAMS:
WYCHEPROOF-NARRAPORT v DONALD
2.30pm Saturday at Wycheproof.
Wycheproof-Narraport
B: J. McHutchison, R. Duncan, T. Rumbold
HB: B. Bish, A. Hogan, J. Kenny
C: J. Turner, C. Burge
HF: T. Trewin, R. Jones, D. Horbury
F: J. Coatsworth, C. Green, S. Faure
R: L. Van Schaik, G. Hommelhoff, J. Bateson
Int: D. Turner, H. Moore, L. Longmire
Donald
B: J. Bates-gilby, D. Pearce, S. Wood
HB: D. Harrison, R. Barrack, D. Bell-Warren
C: C. Brooks, R. Young, R. McGough
HF: S. Griffiths, J. Bath, J. Potter
F: J. Wall, B. Grant, R. Hards
R: M. Foster, B. Haddow, S. Neaves
Int: D. Venditti, W. Burke, E. Landwehr
CHARLTON v BIRCHIP-WATCHEM
2.30pm Saturday at Charlton.
Charlton
B: R. Welch, P. Soulsby, J. Thompson
HB: T. Finlay, T. Hill, F. Bourke
C: K. Blow, J. Zagame, R. Thompson
HF: K. Clifford, R. Thiesz, A. Judd
F: S. O'Connor, B. Kemp, B. Roberts
R: D. McCallum, A. Walklate, C. Fitzpatrick
Int: C. Patullo, P. Sait, M. Heenan
Birchip-Watchem
B: J. Lindeback, J. Booth, S. Hogan
HB: J. Reid, M. Rippon, D. Hinkley
C: E. Jaeschke, S. Simmons, R. Hogan
HF: K. Stevens, D. Adkins, C. Hinkley
F: W. Sheahan, D. Castellano, D. Ratcliffe
R: L. Sirett, S. Pye, J. Christie
Int: P. Hogan, L. Foott, B. Hogan
SEA LAKE NANDALY v ST ARNAUD
2.30pm Saturday at Sea Lake.
Sea Lake Nandaly
B: B. Adcock, J. Wright, L. Martin
HB: T. Cox, C. Cox, J. Poulton
C: W. Donnan, B. Weir, T. Mckenzie
HF: M. Elliott, W. Simpson, A. Mertz
F: J. Summerhayes, B. Mcinnes, J. Ellis
R: B. Delmenico, T. Donnan, R. O'Sullivan
Int: Z. Wemyss, F. McGarry, C. Roberts
St Arnaud
Not supplied
WEDDERBURN v BOORT
2.30pm Saturday at Wedderburn.
Wedderburn
B: S. Lockhart, D. Jackson, T. Webster
HB: H. Winter-Irving, J. McKay, J. Guan
C: J. Rosengren, I. Holt, J. Jones
HF: T. Campbell, L. Holt, D. Benaim
F: L. Holt, J. Douglas, B. DeAraugo
R: C. Lowry, M. Mcewen, A. Postle
Int: M. Lockhart, M. Smith, T. Leahy
Boort
B: J. Wilson, C. Barr, P. Bogers
HB: K. Wilson, T. Potter, J. Smith
C: J. Starr, L. Moss, N. Murphy
HF: A. Davis, B. Leonard-Shannon, B. Knight
F: C. Gunn, F. Holland, K. Padula
R: J. Muscatello, S. Green, M. Chisari
Int: H. Weaver, D. Hawker, N. Twigg
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News
- Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.