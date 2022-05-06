HDFNL: Key inclusions as 1-3 Demons hope to kickstart season against Bloods

sport, local-sport, hdfnl, white, hills, elmore, bloods, key, inclusions, heathcote

WHITE Hills coach Jack Fallon is hopeful Saturday will be the start of the Demons' renaissance in the Heathcote District league season. The Demons have endured a COVID-impacted first month of the season that hasn't allowed the side any stability yet. White Hills is 1-3 with all three of its losses by 10-goals plus as it heads into Saturday's home clash against Elmore, which is still chasing its first win of the season. READ MORE: Selection night for weekend football teams | BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW "It has been a tough start, so this is the week we've got to get going and we're looking at it as a do-or-die match," Fallon said. "1-3 isn't where we wanted to be at the start of the year... we haven't had a full side yet, so that has been a challenge, but it's still no excuse for the performances we've been dishing up in terms of blowouts." White Hills has had the toughest draw of any side so far playing the teams that fill the top four rungs on the ladder in its first four games - LBU (lost by 69), Mount Pleasant (lost by 76), Colbinabbin (lost by 65) and North Bendigo (won by 12). The Demons, though, will field a much stronger side on Saturday than the one that lost to Colbinabbin last week with a host of inclusions. Among the ins for the Demons are Liam Bartels, who will play his first game for White Hills after signing with the club from Rochester. "It has been a bit of work to get Liam, but he has committed to us and trained for the past couple of weeks," Fallon said of Bartels, who is also formerly of South Bendigo. "He was going to play last week against Colbo, but we chose to get another week of training into him and we're looking forward to him lining up for us on Saturday." The Demons also have key forward Cohen Kekich, wingman Brayden Aitken, midfielder Ryan Walker and Bendigo Pioneer-listed Eli Pearce back to bolster their side, but Jason Clark is out after copping a knee to the back last week during the second quarter and needing to be stretchered off. READ MORE: How they match-up: Weekend football preview, selections for BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL "He's had a CT scan this week and it's showing no break, but he has real bad swelling around the spinal area," Fallon said. "It was a bit of a scare last week; he couldn't feel his legs for a while. "He's up and walking, which is good, but he'll miss a bit of footy." LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER v NORTH BENDIGO 2.30pm Saturday at Leitchville. Leitchville-Gunbower B: X. Colvin, L. Shenfield, M. McLellan HB: T. Guerra, N. McLellan, L. Martini C: Z. Ellwood, S. Lewis, J. Kervin HF: R. Bradley, J. Regan, B. Hawken F: B. Cooke, A. Windridge, A. Walton R: J. Warde, B. Azzopardi, M. Candy Int: R. Bethune, H. Wright, R. Hore, T. Duncan North Bendigo B: S. Harris, R. Alford, J. Towers HB: L. Ford, A. Craig, M. Rogers C: B. Cross, L. Tardrew, N. Waterson HF: J. Francis, D. Klemm, S. Moyle F: J. Ford, M. Gray, M. Thalasinos R: R. Gow, J. Bennett, N.Newlan Int: C. Tardrew, C. Riddick, Z. Barilari WHITE HILLS v ELMORE 2.30pm Saturday at White Hills. White Hills B: B. Bacon, K. Skelton, D. Wright HB: R. Irwin, J. Fallon, J. Davies C: M. Walsh, R. Walker, B. Aitken HF: L. Bartels, G. Bowles, B .Fallon F: B. Childs, C. Kekich, M. Dole R: E. Pearce, R. Porter, P. Eefting Int: H. Richards, N. Moffat, J. Dickens, B. Nalder Elmore B: S. Haffenden, M. Nettlefold, Z. Laffy HB: L. Gundry, Z. Holmberg, H. Trewick C: R. Williams, M. Carson, M. Gilmour HF: D. Friedberger, L. Price, C. Taranto F: D. Laffy, N. Kellow, J. Trewick R: K. Armstrong, T. Cerrone, D. Gordon Int: S. McHale, N. Page, J. Haitsma HEATHCOTE v COLBINABBIN 2.30pm Saturday at Heathcote. Heathcote B: R. Bailey, B. Price, W. Direen HB: C. Price, B. Klemke, M. Mikic C: C. Hamilton, B. Padmore, R. Bolton HF: J. Langford, J. Cavallaro, J. Conforti F: L. Birch, J. Brooks, K. Cavallaro R: S. Harrison, B. Jane, J. Jones Int: J. Beedle, M. McLean, V. Butler, J. Marcroft Colbinabbin B: H. McMurtrie, J. McMurtrie, T. Hill HB: M. Riordan, D. Price, B. Barton C: W. Lowe, L. Fitzgerald, A. Van Ruiswyk HF: J. Brain, T. Holobowski, S. Tuohey F: J. Brain, L. Fitzgerald, C. Shields R: H. Sirett, L. Moore, H. Barlow Int: T. Clarke, J. Sacco, S. Bromley, J. Barlow HUNTLY v MOUNT PLEASANT 2.30pm Saturday at Huntly. Huntly B: S. Kairn, M. Hogan, K. Forster HB: J. McDonald, M. Jeffries, J. Maher C: J. Moon, T. Ferguson, J. Price HF: S. Fiske, N. Grace, M. Billings F: L. Gray, J. Cowling, O. Downing R: M. Christensen, T. Miles, J. Cordy Int: S. Keneally, D. Hawken, B. Chalmers, M. Rule Mount Pleasant B: S. Greene, C. Moore, M. Whiting HB: B. White, B. Hinneberg, F. White C: P. O'Brien, Z. Featherby, Z. Murrell HF: D. Whiting, C. Mulquiny, M. Bennett F: J. Tuohey, R. Mcnamara, B. Weightman R: C. Down, Z. Keighran, B. Mahony Int: J.Teasdale, C.Smith, C.Moore, J.Mackenzie WYCHEPROOF-NARRAPORT v DONALD 2.30pm Saturday at Wycheproof. Wycheproof-Narraport B: J. McHutchison, R. Duncan, T. Rumbold HB: B. Bish, A. Hogan, J. Kenny C: J. Turner, C. Burge HF: T. Trewin, R. Jones, D. Horbury F: J. Coatsworth, C. Green, S. Faure R: L. Van Schaik, G. Hommelhoff, J. Bateson Int: D. Turner, H. Moore, L. Longmire Donald B: J. Bates-gilby, D. Pearce, S. Wood HB: D. Harrison, R. Barrack, D. Bell-Warren C: C. Brooks, R. Young, R. McGough HF: S. Griffiths, J. Bath, J. Potter F: J. Wall, B. Grant, R. Hards R: M. Foster, B. Haddow, S. Neaves Int: D. Venditti, W. Burke, E. Landwehr CHARLTON v BIRCHIP-WATCHEM 2.30pm Saturday at Charlton. Charlton B: R. Welch, P. Soulsby, J. Thompson HB: T. Finlay, T. Hill, F. Bourke C: K. Blow, J. Zagame, R. Thompson HF: K. Clifford, R. Thiesz, A. Judd F: S. O'Connor, B. Kemp, B. Roberts R: D. McCallum, A. Walklate, C. Fitzpatrick Int: C. Patullo, P. Sait, M. Heenan Birchip-Watchem B: J. Lindeback, J. Booth, S. Hogan HB: J. Reid, M. Rippon, D. Hinkley C: E. Jaeschke, S. Simmons, R. Hogan HF: K. Stevens, D. Adkins, C. Hinkley F: W. Sheahan, D. Castellano, D. Ratcliffe R: L. Sirett, S. Pye, J. Christie Int: P. Hogan, L. Foott, B. Hogan SEA LAKE NANDALY v ST ARNAUD 2.30pm Saturday at Sea Lake. Sea Lake Nandaly B: B. Adcock, J. Wright, L. Martin HB: T. Cox, C. Cox, J. Poulton C: W. Donnan, B. Weir, T. Mckenzie HF: M. Elliott, W. Simpson, A. Mertz F: J. Summerhayes, B. Mcinnes, J. Ellis R: B. Delmenico, T. Donnan, R. O'Sullivan Int: Z. Wemyss, F. McGarry, C. Roberts St Arnaud Not supplied WEDDERBURN v BOORT 2.30pm Saturday at Wedderburn. Wedderburn B: S. Lockhart, D. Jackson, T. Webster HB: H. Winter-Irving, J. McKay, J. Guan C: J. Rosengren, I. Holt, J. Jones HF: T. Campbell, L. Holt, D. Benaim F: L. Holt, J. Douglas, B. DeAraugo R: C. Lowry, M. Mcewen, A. Postle Int: M. Lockhart, M. Smith, T. Boort B: J. Wilson, C. Barr, P. Bogers HB: K. Wilson, T. Potter, J. Smith C: J. Starr, L. Moss, N. Murphy HF: A. Davis, B. Leonard-Shannon, B. Knight F: C. Gunn, F. Holland, K. Padula R: J. Muscatello, S. Green, M. Chisari Int: H. Weaver, D. Hawker, N. Twigg

