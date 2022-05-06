'We need to come out and make a statement soon': LVFNL Mitiamo coach

sport, local-sport, lvfnl, mitiamo, marcus, mckern, statmenet, superoos, inglewood, loddon

A MONTH into the Loddon Valley league season Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern believes it's time the Superoos make a statement. While the Superoos are tracking along solidly at 3-1, McKern says his side has been far from its best as it juggles weekly ins and outs. "We need to come out and make a statement soon against somebody and this week is as good as any," McKern said on Friday. READ MORE: Selection night for weekend football teams | BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW "Our skills have let us down a bit so far and the big thing for us is just trying to gel; we've had a lot of ins and outs from week to week, but we think we'll get better as the year goes on. "We've just got to try to bank as many wins as we can early and then we think we'll come home fairly strong." The Superoos take on a vastly improved Inglewood on Saturday in round five of the LVFNL. In recent years the Superoos-Blues contest would have been well down the pecking order in terms of match of the round status given the vast gulf between the two sides - Mitiamo being a dominant force and Inglewood severely battling. But with the Blues very much a rejuvenated side at last and already looking every bit a finals contender following their 3-1 start, Saturday's clash at Inglewood is clearly the pick of the round five games. "From all reports, Inglewood's whole side has improved lot, particularly their midfield," McKern said. "But we'll back our midfield in to get over the top of them and kick a winning score... it's time we come out, have a good win and make a statement." The Superoos' midfield is set for a big boost on Saturday with Doug Thomas, Carl Nicholson and Lucas Matthews all returning to the side that beat Calivil United by nine points last week, but gun on-baller Lee Dale is out. MORE FOOTBALL: How they match-up: weekend football preview, selections for BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL Mitiamo has won its past 10 games against Inglewood by an average of 92 points. While it's still only early in the season, Mitiamo and Inglewood are among a group of four teams, along with Marong and Pyramid Hill, that are all on 12 points. NEWBRIDGE v MARONG 2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge. Newbridge From: Christopher Dixon, Corey Van Aken, Ashley Mayo, Jack Teasdale, Harry Whittle, Ryan Burt, Patrick Andrews, Caleb Argus, Dylan Lloyd, Logan Dixon, Brandon Etherington, Jack Murray, mackenzie Whittle, Liam Nihill, Jordan Formosa, Brad Wilson, Cameron Grant, Jack Clark, Caleb Sanders, Mitch Hocking, Tyler McLeod, Ben Burns Marong From: Lachlan Frankel, Jack McCaig, Nathan Devanny, Kyle Manley, Richard Tibbett, Adam Ward, Jimmy Gadsden, Adrian Pappin, Nathan Walsh, David Johnstone, Matthew Willox, Ryley Taylor, Brandyn Grenfell, Carl Thiesz, Ben Gregg, Corey Gregg, Corbin Fleming, Josh Cooper, Justin Hynes, Cory Jacobs, Lachlan Lee, Jacob Ede INGLEWOOD v MITIAMO 2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood. Inglewood B: T. Alexander, J. McClelland, L. Matheson HB: J. Billett, N. Angelino, C. Stobaus C: J. Woods, B. Cotchett, C. Love HF: C. Wright, T. Rodwell, C. McGaw F: K. Simpson, T. Kendal R: A. Lowe, T. Kennedy, C. Ingham Int: A. Lister, G. Nevins, M. Rowe, C. Morone Mitiamo B: K. Patten, H. McCormick, D. Mowat HB: J. Wiegard, L. Lougoon, J. Vinnicombe C: R. Turner, M. Grant, T. Rogers HF: D. Thomas, B. Baines, M. I'Anson F: R. Wellington, J. Reynolds, L. Matthews R: J. Falls, C. Nicholson, B. Perry Int: J. Carracher, N. Twigg, T. Grant, W. Draper BRIDGEWATER v CALIVIL UNITED 2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater. Bridgewater From: Luke Harrison, Darren Clutton, Tynan Hywood, Jack Symons, Harry Symons, Matthew Bourke, Lachlan Allison, Jacob Ellings, Andrew Collins, Jack Ozanne, Jake Rusbridge, Harry McKinley, Nicholas Naughton, Sam Dewar, Joshua Martyn, James Naughton, Lloyd Needs, Callum Prest, Alexander Pollock, Emile Pavlich, Zane Hoiles, Michael Brooks Calivil United From: Ben Baker, Jack Sinclair, Blair Richards, Jordan Lea, Ollie Murphy, Lachlan Mangan, Jedd Thompson, Mitch Avard, Jake Lawry, Jack Daley, Phil Ryan, Lachlan McAllister, Michael Maxey, Corey Pearse, Lachlan Brook, Jack Burns, Mitchell Deering, Brock Rogers, Nick McPherson, Evan Ritchie, Ben Daley, Alex Daniels, Blayne Ryan-Storey, Jacob Greenwood, Walter Miller PYRAMID HILL v MAIDEN GULLY YCW 2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill. Pyramid Hill B: D. Morison, W. Perryman, B. Driscoll HB: G. James, Z. Dingwall, J. Timmins C: N. Catherwood, B. Ladson, S. Gunther HF: B. Dalton, S. Relouw, B. George F: S. Mann, B. Morison, B. Dickens R: J. Willcocks, B. Micevski, R. Dickens Int: J.Hickmott, E.Caburnay, J.Woodward, A.Dye Maiden Gully YCW B: S. Turner, C. Hale, C. Walsh HB: H. McCartney, R. Strauch, E. Crisp C: R. Warfe, L. Sobina, N. Murley HF: J. Gallaher, K. Schepers, M. Dean F: W. Mitrovic, J. Worsley R: J. Dwyer, J. Lampi, C. Angove Int: H. McDonald, J. Carroll, J. Magnusson, J. Burns Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/a6c8d67b-af20-4176-9158-cf11c719d6a0.jpg/r176_840_2884_2370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg