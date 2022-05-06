Fighting Miners eye win over Brimbank Bucks

news, local-news,

Bendigo Fighting Miners return to the field this weekend for the second round of the Rugby Victoria Premiership Reserves season. On Saturday the Miners will host the Brimbank Bucks at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve, which marks the club's first home game of the 2022 competition. Miner head into the clash on the back of an on the road loss to Cerberus during last weekend's opening round. Sport news: The Dogs put the Miners on the back foot in the opening minutes of the game with early tries and preventing the visitors from taking advantage of any offensive opportunities. After the main break the Dogs didn't let up and hit the ground with fresh legs to maintain control of the game and wrap up the day with a win, final scores 12-39. After regrouping at training this week and reflecting upon the game, the Miners are now ready to bounce back in round two. The Bucks head to Bendigo after defeating Wyndham 24-15 last weekend. Miners club president Garry Valente said the team expected a tough game from the visitors. "Last weekend certainly was an eye-opener for some of our new players," he said. "During the week the entire team trained hard and have prepared themselves quite well for this weekend's match at home against Brimbank. "They are definitely going to be a tough team." The 2022 Miners team includes several veteran players as well as new additions. Among the new recruits this season are tight forwards Grant Tooth and Jacob Gaffey, in addition to Michael Creely and Chris Payne making their return to the club. Other newcomers to the club are utility back Usaiai Duguci and novice Soe Mer. More Sport: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

